'Won't Allow Any Group To Use Our Territory Against...': Afghanistan Hails India As Close Friend

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday emphasized that Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend and seeks relations founded on mutual respect, trade, and people-to-people ties. He also reaffirmed that Afghan territory will not be used by any group against other nations, underlining Kabul’s commitment to peace and stronger bilateral engagement with India.