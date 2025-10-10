Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2970270https://zeenews.india.com/world/afghanistan-hails-india-as-close-friend-vows-afghan-territory-won-t-be-used-against-others-2970270.html
NewsWorld
AFGHANISTAN INDIA FRIENDSHIP

'Won't Allow Any Group To Use Our Territory Against...': Afghanistan Hails India As Close Friend

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday emphasized that Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend and seeks relations founded on mutual respect, trade, and people-to-people ties. He also reaffirmed that Afghan territory will not be used by any group against other nations, underlining Kabul’s commitment to peace and stronger bilateral engagement with India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Won't Allow Any Group To Use Our Territory Against...': Afghanistan Hails India As Close FriendAfghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi. (Photo: IANS/ANI)

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday emphasized that Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend and seeks relations founded on mutual respect, trade, and people-to-people ties. He also reaffirmed that Afghan territory will not be used by any group against other nations, underlining Kabul’s commitment to peace and stronger bilateral engagement with India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh