Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: The Taliban Army of Afghanistan has unleashed a massive retaliatory attack on Pakistani soldiers guarding the borders and the controversial Durand Line. Several videos have gone viral on social media where Taliban Army commanders were seen with dead bodies of Pakistani soldiers or holding them hostage. Notably, the Pakistani media remains silent on the losses under pressure from their army to not cover the ongoing protests and border clashes.

Intense Clashes On Pakistan-Afghan Borders

Tensions along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border have sharply escalated, with fresh clashes reported in Paktika province following heavy fighting in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak district, according to Afghan media reports. Citing security sources, Afghan outlets claimed that Afghan forces captured the Spin Boldak Gate from Pakistani troops during a morning operation.

The Taliban aired footage on state television showing their fighters storming a Pakistani military outpost along the Durand Line, capturing several Pakistani soldiers amid clashes with Islamabad’s forces. pic.twitter.com/VijIn2HD9K — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) October 14, 2025

“Security sources confirm that security forces captured the Spin Boldak Gate from Pakistani soldiers during morning operations and have taken full control of the area,” local media reported, adding that “Pakistani soldiers suffered heavy losses, and fresh forces have arrived in the area.”

The recent border clashes between the Taliban and the Pakistani army has caused a massive surge in Afghan-made propaganda which dehumanises Pakistanis to win public support. This small clip is an example of it. #ttp #pakarmy #pakistan #afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7tfQDr0WLt — (@WarGlobeNews) October 14, 2025

Heavy Fighting Spreads to Paktika

Reports from Paktika province indicate that the conflict has now spread to the Turo district, where fierce fighting is underway at the “Qamaruddin” and “Khan Mohammad” gates along the disputed border. Additional clashes have been reported at the “Lari” gate in the Urmuz district.

Afghanistan: Taliban hanged the pants and rifles of captured Pakistani soldiers in city centres of provincial capitals. pic.twitter.com/ZBVXifTKo3 — WLVN (@TheLegateIN) October 14, 2025

“Local residents confirmed that intense clashes have started at the ‘Qamaruddin’ and ‘Khan Mohammad’ gates along the hypothetical line in the Turo district of Paktika, and fresh forces have arrived in the area,” one report said. “Local sources have also said that the war has begun at the ‘Lari’ gate in the Urmuz district,” it added.

Aftermath of Spin Boldak Attack

The renewed violence follows an earlier Pakistani assault on Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, which Afghan officials said resulted in at least 12 civilian deaths and over 100 injuries.

BREAKING: Afghan forces inflict heavy casualties on Pakistan Army in fierce clashes along the Kandahar–Spin Boldak border. Footage shows seized posts, bodies of Paki soldiers & Pakistan troops fleeing in chaos as Kabul claims zero losses. The Durand Line turns into a warzone. pic.twitter.com/s9fcWeF9lZ — Baba Banaras (@RealBababanaras) October 15, 2025

“Unfortunately, this morning, Pakistani forces once again launched attacks with light and heavy weapons on Afghanistan in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, as a result of which more than 12 civilians were martyred and more than 100 were injured,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry.

In response, Afghan forces said they conducted a “retaliatory operation”, claiming to have inflicted significant losses on Pakistani troops and seized several military assets.

BIG BREAKING from Afghanistan



The Afghan forces captured this armored tank from the Punjabi militias.



Fighting with the Afghans will have dire consequences for the Pakistani militias. pic.twitter.com/3V2cLBa7IZ — Afghanistan Defense (@AFGDefense) October 15, 2025

Deepening Cross-Border Tensions

Independent verification of Pakistani casualties remains unavailable. However, the exchanges mark one of the most severe flare-ups along the Afghanistan–Pakistan frontier in recent months.

Both sides continue to trade accusations: Islamabad alleges that the Afghan Taliban harbours militants from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while Kabul accuses Pakistan of repeated cross-border shelling and incursions into Afghan territory.

With clashes spreading and casualties mounting, regional observers warn that the long-fragile border could become a flashpoint for a broader conflict unless both nations exercise restraint.