Afghanistan, Pakistan Make Progress In Istanbul Talks

Negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, currently underway in Istanbul, gained momentum as both sides reached agreement on most key issues, with the remaining topics expected to be finalised soon, Tolo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources cited by Tolo News, a joint statement is expected at the conclusion of the discussions, outlining agreements to extend the ceasefire, reopen routes, release prisoners as a goodwill gesture, set a schedule for the next meeting, and address several other matters.

Political analyst Ghulam Mohammad Din Mohammadi said the ongoing dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad marks a crucial step toward political understanding. "Initial negotiations in Qatar and then in Turkey are essential for both sides to reach a political understanding. The mutual mistrust between Afghanistan and Pakistan must be resolved," Mohammadi said, adding that Pakistan should address its claims against Afghanistan through international platforms.

Meanwhile, Islamic Emirate spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reaffirmed Kabul's commitment to dialogue, saying Afghanistan's actions were defensive in nature amid recent tensions with Pakistan.

"We have always supported and continue to support dialogue. In the recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Afghanistan merely responded; the initial move was by Pakistan," Mujahid said. He described the first round of talks in Doha as "a positive step" and said Kabul is awaiting the outcome of the current round in Istanbul.

As reported by Tolo News, sources further revealed that the Pakistani delegation is being led by General Shahab Aslam, head of the Special Operations Division of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Reports from Turkey indicate that progress has been made in the first round of discussions, although some within Pakistan's military structure are attempting to portray the talks as unsuccessful, Tolo News reported.

Sayed Zia Hosseini, an international relations analyst, said the process may be "complex and time-consuming" but emphasised the importance of a structured and professional approach to resolving long-standing bilateral issues.

These negotiations follow the first round of talks, jointly mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, which took place in Doha on October 18 and October 19. During this period, both parties agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following days of intense border clashes.