Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977002https://zeenews.india.com/world/afghanistan-pakistan-make-progress-in-istanbul-talks-2977002.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN AFGHANISTAN BORDER DISPUTE

Afghanistan, Pakistan Make Progress In Istanbul Talks

These negotiations follow the first round of talks, jointly mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, which took place in Doha on October 18 and October 19. During this period, both parties agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following days of intense border clashes.

|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 06:13 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Afghanistan, Pakistan Make Progress In Istanbul TalksPhoto Credit: IANS

Negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, currently underway in Istanbul, gained momentum as both sides reached agreement on most key issues, with the remaining topics expected to be finalised soon, Tolo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources cited by Tolo News, a joint statement is expected at the conclusion of the discussions, outlining agreements to extend the ceasefire, reopen routes, release prisoners as a goodwill gesture, set a schedule for the next meeting, and address several other matters.

Political analyst Ghulam Mohammad Din Mohammadi said the ongoing dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad marks a crucial step toward political understanding. "Initial negotiations in Qatar and then in Turkey are essential for both sides to reach a political understanding. The mutual mistrust between Afghanistan and Pakistan must be resolved," Mohammadi said, adding that Pakistan should address its claims against Afghanistan through international platforms.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Islamic Emirate spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reaffirmed Kabul's commitment to dialogue, saying Afghanistan's actions were defensive in nature amid recent tensions with Pakistan.

"We have always supported and continue to support dialogue. In the recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Afghanistan merely responded; the initial move was by Pakistan," Mujahid said. He described the first round of talks in Doha as "a positive step" and said Kabul is awaiting the outcome of the current round in Istanbul.

As reported by Tolo News, sources further revealed that the Pakistani delegation is being led by General Shahab Aslam, head of the Special Operations Division of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Reports from Turkey indicate that progress has been made in the first round of discussions, although some within Pakistan's military structure are attempting to portray the talks as unsuccessful, Tolo News reported.

Sayed Zia Hosseini, an international relations analyst, said the process may be "complex and time-consuming" but emphasised the importance of a structured and professional approach to resolving long-standing bilateral issues.

These negotiations follow the first round of talks, jointly mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, which took place in Doha on October 18 and October 19. During this period, both parties agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following days of intense border clashes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

denim jacket
Women’s Denim That Redefine Everyday Style
maharashtra ats arrest
Maharashtra ATS Nabs Techie Over Al Qaeda Links
Donald Trump Ukraine Plan
Trump Pushes A ‘Battle Line’ Peace: A New Map For Ukraine Or A Gift To Russia?
Taliban Declares War On Pakistan
Taliban Declares War On Pakistan: Munir's Army Faces 'Death From Two Sides'
men mufflers
Men’s Mufflers for Effortless Winter Fashion
Men Boots
Men’s Boots That Redefine Class and Comfort !
China-US ties
30 Minutes, 2 Jets Down! China’s Secret Weapon Stuns America - Iran's Claim
Kerala NEP 2020
Why Kerala Reversed Stance On NEP 2020; Signs MoU To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Indian Army Sailing Vessel Triveni
India's Six Women Officers Make History No Nation Could Dream Of
checked skirts
Woolen Skirts to Elevate Your Everyday Look