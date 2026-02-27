Afghanistan-Pakistan war update: Afghan air force conducts airstrike at Pakistani military establishments
Pakistan-Afghanistan war update: Afghan airforce launces airstrikes at Pakistan military establishments in Islamabad, Nowshera and Jamrud.
The Pakistan-Afghanistan war escalated drastically after Kabul launched retaliatory strikes on Pakistan posts along the Durand line late at night on February 26.
In response, Islamabad declared "open war" and launched overnight airstrikes in Afghanistan, pounding key cities including Kabul and Kandahar. Islamabad claimed 133 people were killed in the "strong and effective" retaliation for "unprovoked firing" from across the border.
While Afghanistan earlier today claimed to have carried out ‘coordinated airstrikes’ at a military camp near the city of Faizabad in Islamabad, Pakistan, as well as an army barracks in Nowshera, and a military site in Jamrud.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defense, Afghanistan, in an X post announced about the ‘coordinated airstrike.’ Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hamdullah Fitrat, also shared the update saying, “The Air Force affiliated with the National Ministry of Defense launched airstrikes today around 11 a.m., targeting a military camp near the city of Faizabad in Islamabad, Pakistan, as well as an army barracks in Nowshera, and a military site in Jamrud.”
