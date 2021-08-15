Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani flees to Tajikistan as Taliban take over: Reports

Kabul: Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan`s capital Kabul on Sunday and an official said President Ashraf Ghani had left the city for Tajikistan, capping the militants` lightning push for power.

A senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said Ghani had left for Tajikistan. Asked for comment, the president`s office "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani`s movement for security reasons".

A representative of the Taliban said the group was checking on Ghani`s whereabouts.

American diplomats were evacuated from their embassy by chopper after a swift advance, who were poised to run Afghanistan again 20 years after they were toppled by U.S.-led forces following the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

Taliban fighters were reaching the capital "from all sides", a senior Afghan interior ministry official told Reuters.

But there were no reports of fighting and the group`s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they were waiting on the outskirts and were in talks with the Western-backed government for a peaceful surrender.

"Taliban fighters are to be on standby on all entrances of Kabul until a peaceful and satisfactory transfer of power is agreed," he said.

Representatives from the two sides were due to meet in Qatar on Sunday, Fawzi Koofi, a member of the Kabul negotiating team, told Reuters. A source familiar with the matter said they would discuss a transition of power and U.S. officials would also be involved.

