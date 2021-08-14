Afghanistan spinning out of control, says UN chief Antonio Guterres as Taliban captures more cities

New Delhi: Amid Taliban insurgents capturing more cities in Afghanistan, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday (August 14, 2021) said that the war-torn country is spinning out of control. He said that the fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces is causing 'tremendous harm' and called on all parties to take heed of the conflict's devastating impact on civilians.

The UN chief also warned that directing attacks against civilians is a serious violation of international and humanitarian law and amounts to a war crime.

"Afghanistan is spinning out of control. Every day, the conflict is taking a bigger toll on civilians, especially women and children. I remind all parties of their obligation to protect civilians and I call on the Taliban to immediately end the offensive and return to the peace table," Antonio Guterres said.

"I am extremely disturbed by reports from areas captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. It is horrifying that hard-won rights are being ripped away from Afghan girls and women. The UN is determined to promote the rights of all Afghans and provide life-saving humanitarian support," he added.

He also informed that at least 2,41,000 people have been forced to flee from their homes and humanitarian needs are growing by the hour.

"Perpetrators must be held accountable," the UN chief stated.

"I call on all parties to take heed of conflict's devastating impact on civilians. They must do more to protect civilians. Directing attacks against civilians is a serious violation of international and humanitarian law and amounts to a war crime," he said.

The United Nations Secretary-General's comments came amid the Taliban seizing Afghanistan's second and third-biggest cities. A government official confirmed that Kandahar, the economic hub of the south, was under Taliban control as US-led international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war. Herat in the west also fell to the hardline Islamist group.

Meanwhile, a US defence official has said there was concern that the Taliban - ousted from power in 2001 after the September 11 attacks on the United States - could make a move on Afghanistan's capital Kabul within days.

The Taliban has reportedly taken control of 14 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals since August 6.

(With agency inputs)