‘Read History, Don’t Challenge War…’: Afghanistan Warns Pakistan, Says The World Knows How India Struck In 1971

Kabul/Islamabad: The border between Afghanistan and Pakistan has become a flashpoint, straining relations between the two neighbors. After recent peace talks in Istanbul ended without resolution, leaving a tense deadlock, Taliban-led Afghanistan has issued a stern warned to Islamabad.

Directly addressing Pakistan’s defence minister during a public gathering, Afghanistan’s Minister for Tribal, Border and Ethnic Affairs Noorullah Noori said, “I tell Khawaja Asif that Russia and America are far away geographically, but Punjab and Sindh are right next to Afghanistan.”

He cautioned Pakistan against overestimating its technical capabilities. “Do not make decisions based solely on your present capacities. Do not test the patience of the Afghan people. Read history first, then decide,” he warned.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

‘Pakistan’s History Is Known To The World’

Noori reminded Pakistan of its past conflicts with India and Bangladesh, emphasising that the world knows the consequences of its actions, just as it knows how Afghanistan has confronted global powers.

“If war breaks out between Afghanistan and Pakistan, both the elderly and the youth of Afghanistan will rise to fight,” he added.

The statement came after recent deadly border clashes, where both sides accused each other of attacks. History shows that Afghanistan has resisted British, Soviet and American forces, while Pakistan suffered a major setback in 1971 with the creation of Bangladesh.

Peace Talks End In Deadlock

Last month, violent clashes at the border prompted Turkey and Qatar to mediate a third round of peace talks in Istanbul. On Wednesday, delegations from both countries met, but the discussions failed.

Asif told the media, “There is a complete deadlock. There is no programme or hope for a fourth round.”

He praised the mediators’ efforts but highlighted that the Afghan delegation refused to sign a written agreement. “Pakistan will accept only a formal written deal. They insisted on verbal assurances, which is impossible in international negotiations,” he said.

He added that the empty-handed return reflected Kabul’s unwillingness to compromise. “Our only demand is that Afghan territory must not be used to launch attacks on Pakistan. We will retaliate if provoked. Until any attack occurs, the ceasefire will remain,” he said.

The Root Of The Dispute

The ongoing tension centres on the Durand Line, the disputed border between the two countries. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of allowing its territory to be used for terrorist attacks, while the latter blames the former for aggressive actions along the frontier.

This third round of Istanbul talks followed the second round on October 25, which also failed due to Afghanistan’s refusal to address Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism concerns.