Africa Coup: Benin President Says Mutiny Thwarted By Loyalist Troops

Benin President Talon urged people to remain calm and continue their daily activities peacefully. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 06:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Africa Coup: Benin President Says Mutiny Thwarted By Loyalist TroopsImage: X

Benin’s president, Patrice Talon, addressed the nation on television to calm public fears after what authorities described as a failed coup attempt earlier in the day. He told citizens that the situation was fully under control and praised the military for remaining loyal to the country, according to BBC News.

Government officials said the uprising was stopped just hours after a group of soldiers appeared on state television claiming they had seized power. In his broadcast, the 67-year-old leader said security forces had eliminated the last areas of resistance and warned that those responsible would face consequences, the BBC reported.

President Talon urged people to remain calm and continue their daily activities peacefully. Although the number of casualties was not confirmed, he offered condolences to those affected and mentioned that some individuals were still being held by retreating mutineers, the BBC said.

The BBC also reported that a spokesperson for Nigeria’s president confirmed Nigerian fighter jets were deployed to secure Benin’s airspace and help remove the coup plotters from key locations, including the national television station and a military base.

The incident comes amid a series of recent coup attempts across West Africa, raising concerns about regional security. Benin, a former French colony often seen as relatively stable, has nonetheless faced political tensions, with President Talon criticised by opponents for limiting dissent. Nigeria described the attempted takeover as a serious threat to democratic rule.

