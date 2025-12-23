Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999148https://zeenews.india.com/world/africa-tsimihety-madagascar-anarchist-society-hair-tradition-2999148.html
NewsWorldGRAP-4 In Delhi-NCR: 50% WFH, Truck Bans, And Severe Pollution Alerts - What You Need To Know
DELHI AQI TODAY

GRAP-4 In Delhi-NCR: 50% WFH, Truck Bans, And Severe Pollution Alerts - What You Need To Know

Delhi's air quality turned 'Severe' on Tuesday, Dec 23, with the AQI reaching 413. CM Rekha Gupta has notified GRAP-4 measures, including a 50% work-from-home mandate and a strict ban on BS-III/IV vehicles. Check the latest pollution hotspots and health advisories here.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 10:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GRAP-4 In Delhi-NCR: 50% WFH, Truck Bans, And Severe Pollution Alerts - What You Need To KnowA train passes along its track as a thick blanket of fog engulfs the city amid a sharp drop in temperatures, reducing visibility and giving a wintry feel. (Photo: IANS)

A thick layer of smog choked the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday morning as air quality deteriorated to "Severe" levels. The Air Quality Index soared to a dangerous 413 by 8 AM, setting off "Graded Response Action Plan – 4" measures.

The visibility in the city had been adversely affected, leading to disruptions in early morning travels and serious health hazards to residents. Large iconic structures in the country, such as India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan, remained covered in a gray blanket of haze throughout.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pollution Hotspots: Anand Vihar Crosses

Although the average for the city was still very high, there were areas which reported extremely high levels of particulate matter, thus making the air quality 'Hazardous.'

  • Anand Vihar: 466
  • Ashok Vihar: 444
  • Chandni Chowk: 425
  • India Gate/Kartavya Path: 384

"The stagnant atmospheric conditions are not allowing the dispersal of pollutants, which is possibly keeping the air quality 'Severe’ for the next two days," the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

GRAP-4 At Work: What Are The Restrictions?

With the notification of Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, it is to be noted that the Commission for Air Quality Management, or CAQM for short, is obligated to follow these emergency measures:

Transport Bans: Entry of trucks is banned in Delhi except for trucks carrying essential commodities and trucks offering essential services.

Dust Control: Multi-point truck-mounted water sprinklers to control road dust.

Construction Halt: No construction and demolition is allowed in the entire NCR region.

Work from Home: A 50% work-from-home policy has been recommended for public and private offices to cut down on vehicular emissions.

Scale Of Justice Zero-Tolerance: CM Rekha Gupta Chairs

After conducting a review meeting on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a series of firm actions to tackle the crisis.

Without Waiving Challans: The CM ordered that fines imposed on cases of violation of Pollution Under Control (PUC) charges, which are Rs 10,000 presently, will not be waived under any circumstances.

Green Mobility 

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has confirmed that they are in talks with aggregators such as Ola and Uber to see if electric bus pooling can be done in the NCR region.

Transport Reform: The Transport Department will come out with new guidelines related to e-rickshaw routes and optimize DTC bus routings to minimize congestion-caused idling.

Health Advisory For Residents 

Experts recommend that all members of society, especially children, the elderly, and those with breathing or heart problems, stay away from any kind of physical activities when outdoors. N95 masks must be worn by everyone going out when smog is at its peak.

ALSO READIMD Issues Dense Fog Alert Till Dec 27: North India Cold Wave Intensifies Ahead Of Christmas | Check Forecast

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services In Delhi, Siliguri Amid Rising Tensions
China semiconductor AI
One Button To Destroy Jets, Missiles: China’s Tech Dwarfs US Atomic Legacy
India
66% Employees Ready To Take Pay Cut For Better Workplace: Report
Pakistan Bangladesh defence pact
Pak-B'desh Defence Moves Trigger Fresh Two-Front Security Concerns For India
India
Over 13 Lakh Indian Students Studied Abroad In 2024: NITI Aayog
India Pakistan Water Dispute
From Chenab To Jhelum, Rivers Run Low – Why Pak Is In Panic Over India’s Water
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas’: PM Modi After BJP Dominates Goa Panchayat Polls
Technology news
Truecaller’s Game Over? CNAP Will Show Caller Name Automatically On Your Phone
Aravalli Hills controversy
Explained: What Aravalli Hills Controversy Means For India’s Ecology
men sneakers
Best Men’s Casual Sneakers for Everyday Comfort and Smart Style