GRAP-4 In Delhi-NCR: 50% WFH, Truck Bans, And Severe Pollution Alerts - What You Need To Know

A thick layer of smog choked the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday morning as air quality deteriorated to "Severe" levels. The Air Quality Index soared to a dangerous 413 by 8 AM, setting off "Graded Response Action Plan – 4" measures.

The visibility in the city had been adversely affected, leading to disruptions in early morning travels and serious health hazards to residents. Large iconic structures in the country, such as India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan, remained covered in a gray blanket of haze throughout.

Pollution Hotspots: Anand Vihar Crosses

Although the average for the city was still very high, there were areas which reported extremely high levels of particulate matter, thus making the air quality 'Hazardous.'

Anand Vihar: 466

Ashok Vihar: 444

Chandni Chowk: 425

India Gate/Kartavya Path: 384

"The stagnant atmospheric conditions are not allowing the dispersal of pollutants, which is possibly keeping the air quality 'Severe’ for the next two days," the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

GRAP-4 At Work: What Are The Restrictions?

With the notification of Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, it is to be noted that the Commission for Air Quality Management, or CAQM for short, is obligated to follow these emergency measures:

Transport Bans: Entry of trucks is banned in Delhi except for trucks carrying essential commodities and trucks offering essential services.

Dust Control: Multi-point truck-mounted water sprinklers to control road dust.

Construction Halt: No construction and demolition is allowed in the entire NCR region.

Work from Home: A 50% work-from-home policy has been recommended for public and private offices to cut down on vehicular emissions.

Scale Of Justice Zero-Tolerance: CM Rekha Gupta Chairs

After conducting a review meeting on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a series of firm actions to tackle the crisis.

Without Waiving Challans: The CM ordered that fines imposed on cases of violation of Pollution Under Control (PUC) charges, which are Rs 10,000 presently, will not be waived under any circumstances.

Green Mobility

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has confirmed that they are in talks with aggregators such as Ola and Uber to see if electric bus pooling can be done in the NCR region.

Transport Reform: The Transport Department will come out with new guidelines related to e-rickshaw routes and optimize DTC bus routings to minimize congestion-caused idling.

Health Advisory For Residents

Experts recommend that all members of society, especially children, the elderly, and those with breathing or heart problems, stay away from any kind of physical activities when outdoors. N95 masks must be worn by everyone going out when smog is at its peak.

