Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /After 23 years, US troops exit Iraq: Is history about to repeat itself for ISIS?

After 23 years, US troops exit Iraq: Is history about to repeat itself for ISIS?

Iraq now faces the task of containing Iran-backed militias and preventing an ISIS resurgence. Washington will continue defence cooperation, training and intelligence support.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 10:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
After 23 years, US troops exit Iraq: Is history about to repeat itself for ISIS?
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen Grab)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
After 23 years, US troops exit Iraq: Is history about to repeat itself for ISIS?
2
3
4
5