/After 23 years, US troops exit Iraq: Is history about to repeat itself for ISIS?

New Delhi: Ending a 23-year military presence that began with the 2003 invasion, which removed Saddam Hussein from power, the United States has completed the withdrawal of its military forces from Iraq. The last US troops and equipment left the Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq on September 30. The move ended the US military mission against the Islamic State (ISIS) in the country.
The departure follows a 2024 agreement between Washington and Baghdad to end the US-led military mission in Iraq. The operation, Operation Inherent Resolve, was launched in 2014 after ISIS captured large parts of Iraq and Syria. The US military later moved away from direct combat and concentrated on training, advising and supporting Iraqi forces.
The US military has said its Iraq mission has ended after Iraqi security and Kurdish Peshmerga forces took responsibility for the fight against ISIS. The US-led coalition will continue its counter-ISIS operations in Syria from a headquarters in Jordan.
The United States first entered Iraq in 2003 to remove Saddam Hussein's government. The invasion was followed by years of insurgency and violence between different religious and political groups.
At the height of the Iraq war in 2007, more than 170,000 US troops were deployed in the country. The number fell over the following years. American troops left Iraq in 2011 during Barack Obama's presidency.
They returned three years later after ISIS seized large areas of Iraq and Syria. Baghdad requested international military support as ISIS captured Mosul and other areas and established control over large parts of the country.
The American role changed over time. US forces trained and advised Iraqi troops, provided intelligence and helped local forces conduct operations against ISIS.
The withdrawal was agreed in 2024. Iraq had also faced years of political pressure to remove foreign troops from the country. Some Iraqi political groups, particularly Iran-aligned factions, have long opposed the presence of American forces.
Former US Ambassador to Iraq Douglas Silliman has said that successive Iraqi governments faced pressure to withdraw US troops. “Under pressure from Iran-affiliated groups and elements of the Shia community, some Iraqi governments have tried to make sure that American troops leave the country," he told BBC.
The US military's exit comes at a sensitive time for Iraq's security. The country has to deal with ISIS cells, armed groups operating outside full state control and the influence of Iran-backed factions.
HA Hellyer, senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a UK-based defence and security think tank, has argued that the reason for the withdrawal is not simply the formal end of the anti-ISIS mission. "This is about the threat, not the ISIS. The ISIS argument was over years ago," he said.
The ongoing regional conflict has also increased the security risks around US positions. American bases in northern Iraq came under repeated attacks during the military confrontation with Iran. Kurdish officials have also expressed worries about the removal of American air-defence systems. Iraqi Kurdistan has faced more than 1,000 drone and ballistic-missile attacks during the recent US-Iran war, according to officials cited by ABC.
In a September 22 analysis published by War on the Rocks, Victoria Taylor, Dareen Khalifa, Lina Khatib, Yerevan Saeed and Steven Simon examined what the end of Operation Inherent Resolve could mean for Iraq, Syria and the ISIS.
Saeed warned about the possibility of an ISIS comeback. He compared the present situation with the period after the 2011 US withdrawal, when political tensions between the Shia-led government and Sunni communities led to conditions that later helped ISIS gain support.
“The Shia-led government in Baghdad began arresting Sunni leaders and excluding them from the political process," he wrote, arguing that this contributed to radicalisation and helped create conditions for the rise of the ISIS.
He warned that Sunni communities are again concerned about how they will be treated and that political exclusion could create space for extremist groups.
Silliman has a different assessment of Iraq's ability to deal with such a threat. He said Iraqi security forces are much stronger than they were a decade ago and have greater experience in dealing with militant groups.
The other major issue is the position of armed groups backed by Iran. Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) include several Shia armed factions. Baghdad has been trying to bring all weapons under state control. The issue has become more difficult because some powerful groups have resisted government plans.
The timetable for militia disarmament has also changed. The government has pushed the deadline into 2027. This gives Baghdad more time to bring armed groups under state authority.
AP reported on September 30 that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had postponed the deadline to June 2027, while some powerful factions continued to resist the plan.
Saeed argued that a full disarmament of these groups would be difficult because of their political influence, presence in parliament and relationships with Tehran.
Silliman sees another possible effect. Without American troops in Iraq, armed factions could lose one of the main issues they have used to mobilise political support. That could give Baghdad more room to push them towards state control.
He also warned about the possibility of internal conflict if the dispute between the government and armed groups worsens.
The end of the military mission does not mean the end of the US-Iraq relationship.
The United States is moving towards a bilateral defence relationship with Baghdad. Washington is also continuing to provide support through training and intelligence cooperation.
Safwan al-Amin, a non-resident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Iraq Initiative, argued that the United States will continue to have influence in Iraq because of the country's dependence on the US dollar for oil sales, American weapons and diplomatic support.
"America still has a lot of influence in Iraq because Iraq depends on the US dollar for oil sales. It also depends on the United States for weapons. Iraq needs American diplomatic support to deal with challenges from its neighbours," he said.
Citing the scale of America's diplomatic presence in Iraq, Saeed said, "There is the largest US embassy in the world in Baghdad. There is the largest US consulate in the world in Erbil."
That diplomatic presence will continue after the military withdrawal. The United States also has an interest in preventing ISIS from rebuilding its military network. CENTCOM said on September 30 that the coalition's Iraq mission had ended. The counter-ISIS task force has moved its headquarters to Jordan and will continue operations in Syria.
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