After air and sea, now cyber war? Suspected Iranian hackers hit Stryker – What you need to know

US-Israel vs Iran War: A suspected cyberattack allegedly linked to Iranian-aligned hackers has disrupted operations at medical technology giant Stryker. Some of the most visible impact reportedly took place at the company’s major manufacturing facilities at Cork in Ireland. The incident forced thousands of employees to go offline and raised concerns about the growing role of cyber warfare in international geopolitical tensions.

According to Associated Press, the disruption began early on March 11, when employees across Stryker’s global network suddenly lost access to corporate systems, internal communication platforms and company-managed devices. Workers said that laptops and mobile devices connected to the company’s network were abruptly locked or wiped. Teams were then unable to log in or continue routine operations.

Stryker later confirmed that its Microsoft-based network had been affected by a cyberattack, which led outages across regions. The company said it immediately activated internal response teams and began working with cybersecurity specialists to contain the breach and restore systems.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The disruption reached facilities in Cork, where Stryker runs some of its largest European manufacturing operations. The company employs thousands of people in the region, including large workforces at plants in Carrigtwohill and other nearby sites that produce medical devices used in hospitals around the world.

Workers at these facilities said that their work computers stopped functioning as the company’s network systems went offline.

Quoting cybersecurity analysts and intelligence sources, Reuters reported the attack appears to be linked to a hacking group, which is known as Handala, a pro-Palestinian cyber collective that several security firms have associated with Iranian cyber operations.

During the incident, some login pages reportedly displayed the group’s symbol, a sign that investigators say is often used by the hackers to claim responsibility for attacks.

Early assessments indicate that the breach may have involved a destructive cyber technique known as a “wiper” attack. In such operations, malicious software permanently erases data from infected systems and makes recovery extremely difficult. It forces organisations to rebuild networks from backups, Irish Examiner reported.

While talking to the publication, security experts described wiper attacks as a powerful digital weapon often used in geopolitical cyber warfare because the goal is disruption rather than financial gain.

The attack appears to have spread rapidly through devices connected to Stryker’s network infrastructure that affected remote laptops, mobile phones and other endpoints used by staff and contractors. Several employees told The Wall Street Journal that they were instructed to disconnect their devices from the network and shut down systems as investigators tried to prevent further damage.

Stryker is one of the world’s largest medical technology manufacturers, which produce equipment ranging from surgical instruments to orthopedic implants and hospital systems. The Michigan-based company operates in over 60 countries and employs around 56,000 people across the globe.

Analysts warn that disruptions to such a major healthcare supplier can have ripple effects across medical supply chains if manufacturing or logistics are slowed, the AP reported.

The suspected cyberattack has also drawn attention because it took place during a period of heightened tensions between Iran and US-Israel. Iranian-linked groups, cybersecurity experts allege, have become increasingly active in international cyber operations. They have allegedly targeted government agencies, financial institutions and major corporations in recent years.

Stryker says it continues to investigate the full scope of the incident while gradually restoring systems and maintaining operations through contingency plans. The company has not confirmed how much data or infrastructure may have been affected, though internal teams and external cybersecurity specialists are engaged in the recovery effort.