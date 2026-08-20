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After Asim Munir, who is Gen Syed Aamer Raza? Pakistan’s new power centre

As Field Marshal Asim Munir takes on a larger role at the top of Pakistan’s military command, General Syed Aamer Raza has emerged as another senior military leader in the country’s reorganised defence structure.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
After Asim Munir, who is Gen Syed Aamer Raza? Pakistan’s new power centre
Image Credit: General Syed Aamer Raza (R). (Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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