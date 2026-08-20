/After Asim Munir, who is Gen Syed Aamer Raza? Pakistan’s new power centre

New Delhi: As Field Marshal Asim Munir takes on a larger role at the top of Pakistan’s military command, General Syed Aamer Raza has emerged as another senior military leader in the country’s reorganised defence structure.
He has been appointed commander of the National Strategic Command (CNSC), where he will oversee Pakistan’s strategic forces through a unified operational headquarters. The structure brings together the strategic commands of the Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force.
The appointment follows changes introduced through Pakistan’s 27th Constitutional Amendment, enacted in November last year. The amendment also paved the way for Munir to become Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).
However, Raza’s position does not give him the final say over the country’s nuclear arsenal. The National Command Authority, chaired by the prime minister, retains ultimate authority over nuclear policy and the use of strategic assets.
Under the Army Act, the prime minister appoints the CNSC on the recommendation of the CDF from among serving army generals. The commander serves a three-year term.
Before taking charge of the strategic command, he was Pakistan Army’s chief of general staff, one of its most important operational posts.
He was involved in implementing organisational changes following the 27th Amendment and restructuring the military after last year’s conflict with India. He was also involved in setting up the Army Rocket Force Command.
Raza began his military career as a cavalry officer. He was commissioned into the 6th Lancers in 1988 after training at the Officers Training School.
Over the years, he has held several senior command positions. He has commanded an armoured regiment, an armoured brigade, an infantry brigade in South Waziristan, an infantry division and Lahore-based IV Corps.
His other assignments have included heading Heavy Industries Taxila, serving as director general of Weapons and Equipment and working as chief of staff at II Corps.
His new position places him over Pakistan’s strategic forces, but his career has largely involved conventional military operations and force development.
Unlike some senior officers associated with Pakistan’s nuclear establishment, he has not served with the Strategic Plans Division or the Army Strategic Forces Command. He has also not held a direct role in Pakistan’s strategic missile programme.
His move to the CNSC therefore shows a major change in the responsibilities of an officer whose previous career was primarily built around conventional military command and organisational roles.
When he was promoted to four-star general and appointed as the CNSC, he was eighth on the army’s seniority list of lieutenant generals.
His elevation pushed him ahead of several more senior officers, including Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Lt Gen Nauman Zakaria, Lt Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Lt Gen Ahsan Gulrez and Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz.
Lt Gen Asim Malik, the army’s most senior officer, is the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the national security adviser on an extended tenure.
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