After ATAGS Proves Its Mettle In Armenia, Why Indian Artillery Guns Are Catching The Eye Of Middle East Countries

New Delhi: Encouraged by the successful export and deployment of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) in Armenia, India’s defence export story is gaining momentum as several Middle Eastern countries have begun examining Indian-made artillery systems.

The breakthrough sale to Yerevan has become a turning point for India’s indigenous artillery programme. Defence sources say the strong performance of the ATAGS has prompted interest from multiple Middle Eastern nations, triggering a noticeable surge in diplomatic and commercial outreach towards New Delhi.

Designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with private-sector majors Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems, the ATAGS is a 155mm/52 calibre howitzer that has drawn global attention for its technical depth.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The system is known for its record firing range of over 48 kilometres, reliable accuracy and the ability to move quickly across different terrains. These qualities have attracted strong interest from potential buyers.

Armenia’s procurement decision has played a crucial role in building confidence. The country first inducted six ATAGS units before placing a much larger follow-up order for 84 additional guns. The deal is valued at around $155 million. Defence officials view this operational deployment across diverse landscapes as a practical validation of the system’s reliability and battlefield readiness.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the Armenian deal has led to a wave of enquiries from the Middle East, with two to three countries already moving beyond preliminary talks. These nations have received detailed technical briefings on a wide range of Indian artillery solutions produced by both public-sector undertakings and private defence companies.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are understood to be among the interested players, having earlier conducted trials or entered into component-related contracts connected to Indian defence platforms. Their renewed engagement shows growing confidence in India’s ability to deliver complex weapons systems at scale.

The outreach is not limited to the towed ATAGS howitzer. Indian teams are presenting a broader artillery portfolio that includes mounted gun systems, ultra-light howitzers suited for mountainous operations and advanced precision-guided ammunition. One of the highlighted systems is the Kalyani Group’s MArG 155, a mounted artillery gun designed for rapid deployment and “shoot and scoot” operations. The capability is valued in fast-moving combat scenarios.

This range allows potential buyers to select systems aligned with specific operational needs, whether for desert warfare, high-altitude defence or rapid-response missions. Defence planners say the breadth of options has become a key strength of India’s pitch.

The growing interest also reflects a change in the Middle East, where countries are seeking to modernise their armed forces by broadening procurement choices. India’s defence offerings stand out due to their NATO-standard compatibility, competitive pricing and openness to technology transfer. The approach appeals to nations with an aim to build domestic maintenance and industrial capacity along with new acquisitions.

With discussions continuing at senior levels, defence officials believe several of these enquiries could translate into major export contracts. Such deals would provide a significant boost to India’s ambition of reaching Rs 50,000 crore or about $6 billion in annual defence exports by 2028-29.

By combining long-range firepower, mobility and modern network-centric warfare features, Indian artillery systems are positioning the country as a dependable and technologically capable defence partner for armed forces across the Middle East.