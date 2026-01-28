After Bangladesh, Pakistan turns attention to another Indian neighbour – why Delhi can’t afford to turn a blind eye

New Delhi: Islamabad is hosting Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Than Swe for a four-day visit that began on the night of January 24. The Pakistani government gave him a warm reception. The visit is being presented by Pakistan as an opportunity to strengthen ties with Myanmar.

On Monday, Than Swe held talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and both sides agreed on several cooperation measures. Islamabad is reaching out to Myanmar while it has increased involvement in Bangladesh. The development has caught India’s attention.

According to reports from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Dar and Than Swe held detailed and wide-ranging discussions in Islamabad. The talks focussed on reinforcing bilateral relations and exploring avenues of collaboration. At a joint press conference, Dar described Than Swe’s visit as an important step for both countries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The incoming visiting dignitary, the Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of Myanmar, H.E. Than Swe, along with DPM/FM Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Foreign Offices of Pakistan and Myanmar. This… pic.twitter.com/HwE9kOOMGI — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) January 26, 2026

He emphasised the historical ties between Pakistan and Myanmar. He said both sides had agreed to work together to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors, including offering consular support to each other’s citizens.

Than Swe highlighted the need to expand friendly relations, stressing collaboration in trade, business, investment, military-to-military coordination, culture and science. He also talked about working together in the future to further strengthen ties.

India’s concern grows from Pakistan’s prior influence in Bangladesh. Since the formation of the Muhammad Yunus government in August 2024, Islamabad’s involvement in Dhaka has increased. With Pakistan now seeking a foothold in Myanmar, New Delhi sees a potential challenge.

Myanmar is dealing with internal conflict, as armed groups clash with the military. Its borders touch India’s northeastern states of Manipur and Mizoram, so the situation there affects India directly.

Pakistan has previously used its influence in Bangladesh to attempt destabilising parts of India’s northeast. Increased presence in Myanmar could extend this strategy, aided by local unrest in Myanmar. India is expected to monitor these developments closely, given their implications for regional security and stability.