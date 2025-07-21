After Challenging The F-35 With Rafale, France Now Targets U.S. Patriot With New Samp/T Air Defense System; Know Its Power

Paris: The United States has remained at the top of the global arms industry for decades. But France is steadily emerging as one of its strongest challengers. After offering its Rafale fighter jet as a credible alternative to the American F-35, Paris is now setting its sights on the Patriot missile system with a new air defense contender.

Developed jointly with Italy, France has unveiled the Samp/T (Surface-to-Air Missile Platform/Terrain) system – a modern air defense solution designed to compete directly with the U.S.-built Patriot. The move comes as several Western nations re-evaluate their defense contracts, particularly those involving American hardware.

According to a report by the Eurasian Times, France is actively presenting Samp/T to nations reconsidering large F-35 orders, positioning it as a European-built solution that not only defends but reflects sovereign industrial independence. This shift could impact billions in future U.S. defense contracts.

Rising Defense Budgets, Bigger Stakes

Across NATO and beyond, countries are ramping up their defense spending. Recent global conflicts have highlighted the need for modern and mobile air defense systems. Nations unable or unwilling to engage with Russia or China for military hardware now look west to the United States and increasingly to France.

President Emmanuel Macron has pushed hard for foreign orders of the Samp/T. He has called it a complete European alternative, urging buyers to opt for this next-generation missile defense over the U.S. Patriot.

“Those who buy Patriots should now consider the Franco-Italian Samp/T. And those who look at the F-35 should be offered the Rafale,” he said.

Features That Set Samp/T Apart

At this year’s Paris Air Show, EuroSAM, a consortium behind the Samp/T, outlined the system’s capabilities. Military advisor Eric Tabachi emphasised its advanced radar, which rotates every second, scanning over 220 miles of airspace and offering full 360-degree coverage. He claimed this feature gives it a distinct edge over the Patriot.

The system can detect ballistic missiles maneuvering up to 600 km away and intercept targets at 150 km. Its vertical-launch Aster missiles, 48 per unit, can respond to threats from any direction.

Each unit includes a multifunction radar and up to six launchers. Despite its compact design, it is highly mobile and cost-effective, though production capacity may limit its global availability.

Can Samp/T Dethrone the Patriot?

The American Patriot system remains a dominant player. Trusted by over 19 countries, it has a strong combat record and wide global deployment. Its PAC-3 MSE missiles are effective, but some experts suggest they trail behind the Aster 30 in flexibility and performance.

The Patriot requires more setup space and personnel, while Samp/T boasts quicker mobility and simplified logistics.

EuroSAM insists Samp/T has evolved beyond just matching the Patriot. It now surpasses it in many areas. Features like vertical-launch canisters and sweeping radar coverage may appeal to nations seeking cutting-edge alternatives.

Global Footprint Still Growing

So far, only France and Italy operate the Samp/T domestically. Singapore has purchased a customised variant, and two batteries have been delivered to Ukraine. Since entering service in 2011, 18 complete systems have been ordered worldwide.

By contrast, Patriot has seen over 240 orders from 19 countries. Can France and Italy’s Samp/T chip away at America’s dominance in global missile defense? Only time and new contracts will tell.