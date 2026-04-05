After China-US rush for Africa’s gold, India’s masterstroke may turn the game

Ouagadougou/New Delhi: India is increasing its role in African countries, rich in rare earth minerals, by providing aid while pursuing long-term strategic goals. In recent weeks, the country has sent food aid to three African nations, with Burkina Faso being a prominent recipient. Known for its poverty and vulnerable populations, the South African nation received 1,000 metric tonnes of rice from India. The assistance aims to support displaced and marginalised communities.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal said the aid shows India’s support for people in need and its partnership with Global South countries.

Earlier, in March, following a severe drought caused by the El Niño weather pattern, the country had sent 1,000 metric tonnes of rice to Malawi. The drought affected over 4 million people and caused widespread food shortages. It prompted the government to declare a state of emergency.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India also extended its aid to Mozambique and sent 500 metric tonnes of rice along with emergency supplies, including tents, sanitation kits and medicines after devastating floods.

The race for Africa’s rare minerals

India’s humanitarian outreach coincides with intensified competition among world powers for Africa’s rare minerals. China and the United States are expanding their presence, and India is now an important player in this race. Beijing’s strategy depends on infrastructure development in exchange for access to mineral deposits. The country has invested heavily in African railways, ports, airports and power projects to secure stakes in mining operations.

Meanwhile, the United States has increased private-sector involvement and invested heavily in infrastructure corridors to ensure reliable access to critical minerals.

India’s approach stands out for its direct engagement with local communities. By blending humanitarian support with strategic diplomacy, New Delhi aims to build long-term partnerships that also serve economic and industrial interests. This method has strengthened India’s influence in several African nations and made it a trusted partner.

Securing strategic interests

Burkina Faso, in particular, is rich in gold and critical minerals. It holds one of the world’s largest manganese reserves, which are essential for steel production and battery technologies. The country is also a zinc producer. Recent surveys suggest lithium and other rare mineral deposits, which are vital for the international green energy transition.

China maintains a strong presence in Burkina Faso and is investing in mining projects and infrastructure in exchange for mineral rights. The United States, through its Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), is attempting to counter China’s dominance by securing supply chains for its technology industry.

India, meanwhile, aims to secure mining leases and mineral access to support initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and the electric vehicle industry. Investments in agriculture and energy have bolstered India’s image as a reliable partner. Bilateral relations between India and Burkina Faso are friendly and cooperative. It is further strengthened through South-South Cooperation lines of credit, which have supported transport, agricultural machinery and energy projects.

India’s calculated blend of humanitarian aid, strategic investment and diplomatic engagement appears as a masterstroke in Africa. It is helping New Delhi become an important player in a region rich in rare minerals.