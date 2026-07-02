/After CPEC in the west, China eyes India’s east with new Myanmar-Bangladesh corridor

China is looking to expand its connectivity footprint closer to India’s eastern borders. Following its major investments through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the west, Beijing has proposed a new economic link on the eastern side, the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor.
The proposal was discussed during Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s official visit to China, which concluded on June 26. The proposal aims to connect China’s landlocked Yunnan Province with Bangladesh’s ports of Chittagong and Mongla via Myanmar.
The corridor would provide Yunnan with a shorter overland route to the Indian Ocean, reducing China’s dependence on the Malacca Strait.
For Bangladesh, the project could strengthen its position as a regional transit hub while attracting investment into ports, industrial zones, and projects such as the planned Chinese economic zone in Anwara, Chattogram.
The proposed route builds on the existing 1,700-kilometre China-Myanmar Economic Corridor from Kunming to Myanmar’s coast. The exact extension into Bangladesh is still being worked out.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said the government is examining the proposal but has not taken a final decision. He stressed that any overland connectivity through Myanmar would depend on the restoration of peace and stability in Rakhine State.
The proposal also revives elements of the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) Economic Corridor, first discussed in 1999. India later withdrew from the initiative over strategic and security concerns.
During the visit, China and Bangladesh agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a “China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era.” They also discussed cooperation on Teesta River management and infrastructure projects, according to Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star.
The project, however, faces major obstacles in Myanmar, where conflict has continued since the military seized power in 2021.
In Rakhine State, the Arakan Army controls much of the territory through which the corridor would pass. Key projects, including the Kyaukphyu deep-sea port and associated railway links, have been repeatedly delayed by security challenges and slow implementation.
Bangladesh has also tied progress on regional connectivity to the safe repatriation of Rohingya refugees currently living in camps inside the country.
Traditionally, India has been wary of China-led connectivity initiatives in its neighbourhood. New Delhi is concerned that such projects may extend Beijing’s strategic reach close to India’s eastern borders by providing dual-use infrastructure and better access to the Bay of Bengal. This could enable future military or intelligence operations.
The latest proposal comes amid China’s long engagement in CPEC and supports Beijing’s ongoing efforts to expand connectivity to the Indian Ocean under the Belt and Road Initiative. Bangladesh continues to consider the proposal but is also pursuing other port and infrastructure projects that do not depend on conditions in Myanmar.
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