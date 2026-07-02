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After CPEC in the west, China eyes India’s east with new Myanmar-Bangladesh corridor

The corridor would provide Yunnan with a shorter overland route to the Indian Ocean, reducing China’s dependence on the Malacca Strait.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 10:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
After CPEC in the west, China eyes India’s east with new Myanmar-Bangladesh corridor
Image Credit: Following Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman&#039;s Beijing visit, China plans China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor at India&#039;s eastern front. (Image: IANS)

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