Air India has launched a special rescue flight from Milan to Delhi, coming to the aid of more than 250 distraught passengers stranded in Italy for days after a technical malfunction grounded their original flight. What began as a festive journey home for Diwali turned into an anxious wait until the national carrier stepped in to bring its passengers back under the wings of reassurance.

Special Flight AI138D Brings Relief To Stranded Passengers

The airline announced that an additional service, flight AI138D, would depart from Milan at 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, October 19, and reach Delhi by the morning of October 20.

Technical Glitch Grounds Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Air India confirmed that the original AI138 flight was cancelled on October 17 after its Boeing 787 Dreamliner encountered a technical snag upon landing in Milan. The aircraft required extensive maintenance, forcing the airline to call off the return leg to Delhi.

To ensure passenger comfort, Air India said it provided hotel stays, meals, and both refund and rescheduling options for those impacted. The carrier stated, “We remain deeply committed to supporting our guests at every step and regret the inconvenience caused.”

Many of the stranded passengers, several returning home for Diwali celebrations, have now been accommodated on the special flight, which aims to bring them back to India after a long delay.

The airline also addressed complaints on social media about limited passenger facilities at Milan Airport, clarifying that hotel arrangements had been made for all affected travellers, though some accommodations were located farther from the airport due to high demand.

This is not the first time Air India has faced such disruptions. Similar incidents were reported earlier this year, including in August, when Milan–Delhi services were halted twice because of technical faults and flight crew duty restrictions. The carrier maintained that safety remains its top priority, with all actions taken to ensure secure travel conditions.

