After EU leaders leave, Canadian PM Carney set to visit Delhi; Why Canada is suddenly knocking on India’s door

India Global Diplomacy: As European Union (EU) leaders wrap up their India visit, another major diplomatic move is underway in New Delhi. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is preparing to travel to India in the first week of March. The visit points to a change in Ottawa’s approach toward New Delhi after a long phase of strained ties. Canada is now looking at India as an important partner for energy, minerals and future technologies.

Sources confirm that Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand discussed the proposed visit with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier in the day. The outreach comes as Carney pushes to revive relations that deteriorated during Justin Trudeau’s tenure. Ottawa is keen to open a new chapter and move forward with cooperation that serves its economic and strategic needs.

Why has India become so important for Canada?

Carney’s visit comes at an important time. India has signed a major free trade agreement with the EU. At the same time, Canada is searching for reliable partners beyond the United States. Washington Canada’s largest trading partner, but uncertainty around tariffs and trade policy under President Donald Trump has unsettled Ottawa.

Speaking recently in Davos, the Canadian prime minister said the old global economic order no longer exists. Canada now wants to reduce its dependence on the United States and work closely with fast-growing middle powers. India fits that vision.

Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik has said both countries are moving toward charting their own path in a world faced with uncertainty. Canada now sees India as more than a market. It sees the country as a strategic partner.

Energy lies at the heart of Canada’s interest. During Carney’s visit, discussions are expected around a uranium supply agreement worth nearly Rs 17,000 crore. The deal could span 10 years. Canadian Energy Minister Tim Hodgson has said Canada is ready to supply uranium to India while respecting international frameworks.

He believes India’s civilian nuclear programme is expanding, and Canada can play a major role as a long-term supplier.

Beyond nuclear fuel, Canada is also focussed on critical minerals. Lithium and cobalt reserves place Canada in a strong position at a time when global demand for batteries and clean technology continues to rise. India offers scale, demand and manufacturing ambition.

Hodgson has said Canada wants to engage with large and growing economies. India stands at the centre of that strategy. Talks on artificial intelligence and quantum computing are also expected, with both sides exploring cooperation in advanced research and innovation.

Trade negotiations are moving again. India and Canada agreed in November to restart discussions that had stalled earlier. According to Patnaik, formal talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement are likely to begin in March.

Officials believe the agreement could be signed within a year if negotiations progress smoothly.

Efforts to repair trust are also underway. Relations had declined in 2023 after allegations made by Justin Trudeau over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has maintained that it will act on any credible evidence provided through proper channels.

To rebuild confidence, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is scheduled to visit Ottawa next month. The visit will focus on security cooperation and intelligence sharing.

Mark Carney’s India trip carries deeper meaning for Canada. It reflects economic pressure, strategic necessity and a search for stability beyond traditional alliances. As global trade patterns change, Canada is looking toward India’s market strength and strategic weight with urgency.