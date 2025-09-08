After Fact-Check On Anti-India Post, Trump Aide Navarro Accuses X Of Serving 'Foreign Interests'

A day after his post targeting India was fact-checked on X, Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro launched a new attack on the Elon Musk-owned platform. Posting a poll, the Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing accused X of prioritizing “foreign interests.”

“Should X put up posts like one below where foreign interests masquerade as objective observers and interfere with domestic U.S. economics and politics? See SCREEN SHOT! Take poll on next post,” Navarro said on X.



Should X put up posts like one below where foreign interests masquerade as objective observers and interfere with domestic U.S. economics and politics? See SCREEN SHOT! Take poll on next post. pic.twitter.com/xb1wakeWFV

— Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) September 8, 2025

What Elon Musk Said?

Eailier on Sunday, Elon Musk said that X is a platform where "people decide the narrative" and "you hear all sides of an argument," highlighting its fact-checking features like Community Notes and the AI tool Grok.

Musk also criticized mainstream media for being unreliable, accusing it of "lying relentlessly" or ignoring major stories that do not fit their chosen narrative.

"As recent events have shown all too clearly, you can’t trust the legacy (fka mainstream) news at all. They lie relentlessly or simply ignore major stories that don’t fit their collectively decided narrative," Musk said in a post on X.