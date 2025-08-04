After France, UK and Canada Back Palestinian Statehood, What Changes For Gaza?

New Delhi: The idea of a Palestinian state is gaining traction. Over the past few weeks, France, the United Kingdom and Canada have joined a growing list of countries calling for Palestinian statehood. These are not small additions. All three are long-time allies of the United States. Their position adds fresh pressure on Israel, which is already facing global outrage over the deepening crisis in Gaza.

Each of these governments has had different reasons to support the two-state solution. Some are reacting to unrest at home, while others are responding to heartbreaking images coming from Gaza (emaciated children, families pushed from their homes and aid blocked at checkpoints).

For Palestinian leaders, these new endorsements feel like progress. They say the world is finally listening. Israel does not agree. Officials in Tel Aviv say this recognition only rewards Hamas. They point back to October 2023, when over 1,200 people were killed in an attack on Israeli territory.

U.S. President Donald Trump is watching all of this closely. He wants peace deals. He wants a legacy. His team has been working on bringing Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords. But Riyadh has been clear that there will be no handshake with Israel unless there is a serious plan for a Palestinian state.

Inside Trump’s circle, concern is growing. The situation in Gaza is not going away. Food is running out. Ceasefire talks are stalled. Allies are asking questions. Trump sees Gaza as a warzone as well as a political risk to his second-term ambitions.

In Israel, the mood is different. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no interest in creating a Palestinian state. He has said this openly. “It would be a launchpad to annihilate us,” he told Israeli media.

His cabinet has backed that view. Some ministers have gone further. In recent statements, they said they would rather see Gaza starve than allow aid convoys through. These politicians have also said that if Netanyahu softens his stance, they will pull their support and bring down his government.

There are few clear paths left. The Oslo Accords of the 1990s once laid out a vision for peace. That plan spoke of borders based on the lines from 1967, with land swaps through negotiation. That vision has all but disappeared. In the years since, Israeli settlements have expanded across the West Bank. The land that might have formed a Palestinian state is now broken up and fenced off.

Leadership is another roadblock. The Palestinian Authority controls parts of the West Bank but has lost credibility with its own people. Hamas still runs Gaza. Its military campaign against Israel and its designation as a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union keeps it isolated on the world stage.

Still, the number of countries supporting Palestinian statehood continues to grow. The declarations from France, the UK and Canada show a shift. But they will not make much difference on their own. The Israeli government is standing firm. Without their involvement, the push for recognition will likely remain symbolic.

Netanyahu may even benefit from the criticism. The more the outside world condemns him, the more his base rallies behind him.

Trump, however, may soon face stronger pressure. His European and Arab partners want clarity. They want action. But for now, nothing has changed. The hope for a Palestinian state remains a hope.