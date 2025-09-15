After Gen Z Protests, Nepal Supreme Court Moves To Tents: Reports

After a massive Gen Z-led uprising in Nepal rocked the government and the nation, the makeshift tents were set up on the premises of the Supreme Court of the Himalayan country. The protests resulted in the resignation of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the appointment of ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the new interim Prime Minister.

According to several reports and local media, the court staff have set up tents on the premises of Nepal's top court to continue the services; however, hearings have not started again.

In a video shared by ANI on September 10, the building of the Supreme Court of Nepal could be seen blackened and burnt after the protests turned violent.

#WATCH | Nepal | Aftermath of the violence that broke out in Kathmandu after the anti-corruption protests turned violent. The Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli resigned yesterday amid demonstrations.



(Visuals of the Supreme Court of Nepal)

Nepal Protests

The death toll in the Gen Z protests in Nepal rose to 72 on Sunday, a police official told ANI. Amongst the dead, 59 were protestors, three police officials, and 10 inmates who were attempting to flee.

Sushila Karki Takes Charge

After taking charge as Nepal's interim PM, Sushila Karki announced that those killed during the anti-corruption protest in Nepal would be known as 'Martyrs' and a compensation amount of 1 million Nepali rupees would be given to their families.

Karki also announced that the government will bear the expenses of the injured, and they will also be compensated. Transfer of the bodies from Kathmandu to other districts will be facilitated by the government", she said.

Notably, she also emphasised that those involved in acts of vandalism will be investigated, and the government will discuss and work on the reconstruction.

Nepal's New Cabinet

The interim cabinet of Nepal expanded on Monday with the induction of three new ministers, who took the oath of office at Sital Niwas, the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Kathmandu.

According to ANI, Kulman Ghising, former executive director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, has been appointed to head the Ministry of Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure. Meanwhile, Om Prakash Aryal will take charge of the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs. Rameshwor Khanal, Nepal's former finance secretary, will oversee the Ministry of Finance.

