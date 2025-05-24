After Harvard, Trump To Stop Other Universities From Enrolling International Students? US Prez Says...

Washington, DC: After revoking Harvard University's right to enroll foreign students, Donald Trump on Friday said that the University is being paid billions and billions of dollars and then gives student loans. He stated that the Ivy League university needs to change its ways.

When asked if US govt will stop other universities also from enrolling international students, like Harvard University, US President Donald Trump said " We will take a look at it. Billions of dollars have been paid to Harvard...they have $52 billion as endowment. This country is paying billions and billions of dollars and then gives student loans...Harvard will have to change its ways..."

#WATCH | Washington, DC: When asked if US govt will stop other universities also from enrolling international students, like Harvard University, US President Donald Trump says, " We will take a look at it. Billions of dollars have been paid to Harvard...they have $52 billion as… pic.twitter.com/R6awxAieRc — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025

This comes after the Trump administration on Friday revoked Harvard's right to enroll foreign students, citing the university's refusal to comply with government demands. Harvard has called the move "unlawful" and is working to provide guidance and support to its international students and scholars.

However, a US judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke Harvard University’s authorization to enroll international students, following a lawsuit filed by Harvard in federal court in Boston. The university described the revocation as a “blatant violation” of the US Constitution and other federal laws.

The decision has significant implications for Harvard's 6,800 international students, who make up over a quarter of the university's student body. These students may need to transfer to another university to maintain their non-immigrant status or risk deportation. The controversy highlights the complex relationship between the US government and private universities, raising questions about the government's authority to dictate student enrollment.

This isn't the first time Trump's administration has clashed with universities over international students. Earlier, the administration attempted to ban international students from studying online-only courses, sparking widespread criticism and lawsuits from universities and states. A federal judge eventually blocked the policy, allowing international students to continue their studies.

As the situation unfolds, universities and international students are anxiously waiting to see how the Trump administration will proceed. Will other universities face similar restrictions? Only time will tell. One thing is certain, however: the outcome will have far-reaching implications for the future of higher education in the US.

(With Inputs from ANI)