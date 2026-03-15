After Hormuz, another strait on the verge of closure? Iran‑backed Houthis threaten to disrupt access to Suez Canal

Since the war involving Iran began late last month, it has threatened shipping through the Middle East’s key maritime chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, which it has partly suspended. Now, with support from its ally the Houthis, Iran is also threatening oil passage through the Red Sea’s Bab el‑Mandeb Strait.

The Houthis, who have notably refrained from fully entering the war alongside Iran so far, declared that their “fingers are on the trigger” and asserted they were “ready to respond at any moment should developments warrant it.”

If Yemen‑based Houthis, a militant group long supported, armed and nurtured by Tehran, were to enter the war, they could block another vital shipping route, the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait, compounding the threat to global trade already posed by the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait also known as "Gate of Tears" is a narrow chokepoint at the southern end of the Red Sea. This strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden (and ultimately the Indian Ocean/Arabian Sea). It lies between Yemen (on the Arabian Peninsula to the east) and Djibouti/ Eritrea (on the Horn of Africa to the west).

At its narrowest point, this strait is only about 18–26 km (11–16 miles) wide, with two shipping channels divided by Yemen's Perim Island.

How much global oil passes through this strait

In the first half of 2025 (latest detailed EIA data), about 4.2 million barrel per day (b/d) of crude oil and petroleum products transit the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This is roughly 5.3% of global maritime oil trade and about 4–5% of total world oil consumption.

Since late 2023, attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea have severely disrupted shipping. In 2023, before major Houthi attacks and rerouting, it carried up to 8–9 million b/d, which was 9% of seaborne traded petroleum.

Its proximity to the conflict in Yemen has made it a hotspot for piracy, regional tensions, and maritime threats, creating substantial risk for global energy security and shipping, often forcing vessels to take the much longer route around the Cape of Good Hope.

Who control it?

No single country or entity has full “control” in the sense of blocking all traffic. It is an international strait governed by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which guarantees “transit passage” rights for commercial ships (even through the territorial waters of coastal states).Yemen controls the eastern shore and Perim Island (a strategically vital spot right in the middle of the strait). Djibouti controls the western shore (with Eritrea nearby).

In practice, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi has used the strait’s geography to threaten or attack shipping, giving it de facto disruptive influence.

Djibouti hosts several foreign military bases, including of US, China, France, Japan, etc partly to help secure the area. International naval coalitions have patrolled the strait during past crises.

Strategic significance of this strait

The Bab el-Mandeb is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints because almost all Persian Gulf oil and LNG bound for Europe, the US, and parts of Asia via the Suez Canal must pass through it (plus the Suez Canal/SUMED pipeline farther north).

Blockage or serious disruption of the strait forces tanker onto the much longer Cape of Good Hope route, adding 10–14 days, extra fuel, and higher insurance costs. This can quickly drive up global prices, disrupt supply chains, and affect economies far beyond the region. It also serves as a vital gateway for general trade between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Iran’s threats with the help of its Houthi proxies amid broader regional conflict (including parallel risks at the Strait of Hormuz, any closure or sustained attacks would amplify energy-market shocks and force even more rerouting.