After Humiliating Defeat, Pakistan Promotes Army Chief Asim Munir To Field Marshal Rank

Operation Sindoor: After losing 11 airbases, multiple army posts and military weapon systems, Pakistan is living in a delusion of a victory. Such is their attempt to fool the public that they led victory parades, speeches and now, the Shehbaz Sharif government is showering promotions for army officials to hide its failures. The Sharif government on Tuesday greenlit the promotion of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal, only second to the post after Ayub Khan.

“The Government of Pakistan has approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-i-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of field marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy based on the high strategy and courageous leadership during Marka-i-Haq (operation against India) and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Notably, the global media reports have validated the Indian Armed Forces' claim that 9 terror headquarters were destroyed during Operation Sindoor, 11 airbases were bombed, its national air defence system was paralysed for 23 minutes, all Chinese hardware was compromised and around 800 drones, along with five fighter jets, were downed. The Pakistani forces lost around 60-70 personnel and went on to plead for a ceasefire with India. They even approached the United States and Saudi Arabia for a ceasefire.

Despite all this, the Shehbaz Sharif government has gone on a propaganda campaign to claim this as their victory and to save their faces, and is now indulging in self-promotion.

While Pakistan claimed to have bombed Delhi and Udhampur air bases, it could not provide any satellite images to substantiate its claims. It fired long-range Fateh and Shaheen missiles at India and all were intercepted by Indian air defence systems.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the killings of 26 civilians by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. While India carried out precision strikes to eliminate only terror hubs, Pakistan made it a military conflict by attacking India, only to lose the battle within four days.