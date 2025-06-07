After Iran and Syria, America Targets This Hindu-Majority Nation; 7,500 Citizens To Be Deported

New Delhi: After slapping bans on citizens from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, the United States has now set its sights on Nepal – a country with 82% Hindu population.

President Donald Trump has officially revoked Nepal’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a decision that will uproot nearly 7,500 Nepali nationals living in the United States, compelling them to return home immediately.

According to a report by Newsweek, the US government justified this move by stating that conditions in Nepal are no longer as dire as they were in 2015. The TPS was originally granted to the country after the devastating earthquake struck the country, providing temporary refuge to its citizens.

What is Temporary Protected Status?

The TPS is an immigration relief measure that allows foreign nationals from countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters or other extraordinary conditions to live and work legally in the United States for a limited period.

However, it does not grant citizenship – only temporary work rights.

Since taking office, Trump has consistently pushed to end TPS protections – signaling a hardline stance against immigration policies that offer sanctuary to vulnerable populations.

What Now for Nepali Nationals?

At present, about 7,500 Nepali citizens reside in the United States under the TPS. With the cancellation, these individuals face an immediate deadline to leave the country or risk forced deportation by the US government.

The decision has sent shockwaves through the Nepali community – raising fears and uncertainty over their futures.

Trump initially sought to end the TPS for Nepal right after becoming president in 2017 but faced resistance from the US Immigration Department and could not succeed.

However, the current administration claims that since Nepal has stabilised, there is no longer any reason to extend TPS protections.

Wider Crackdown

This announcement comes just two days after Trump imposed sweeping bans on citizens from 12 countries, citing terrorism concerns. While some nations like Afghanistan and Myanmar have yet to respond, Chad has reacted strongly – retaliating by banning American citizens from entering their country. Chad’s leader asserted that the nation would not compromise its dignity or sovereignty for America, even referencing a controversial gift from Qatar as part of the diplomatic tensions.

This latest US action signals a growing crackdown on immigration, targeting vulnerable populations worldwide – now extending even to a Hindu-majority nation like Nepal. Will Nepal and the broader international community respond to this harsh new reality?