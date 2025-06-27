After Iran, Is Kim Jong Un Next? Why North Korea May Be The Real Nuclear Flashpoint

New Delhi: The world’s attention is locked on West Asia these days. Iran and Israel were at war recently. Missiles, airstrikes and threats were exchanged between the two nations. Then the United States jumped, attacked Tehran’s nuclear facilities and the brokered ceasefire between the two countries. The conflict grabbed headlines across the world.

But the real storm might be building far away – from the deserts of the Middle East to the mountains of East Asia. The tremors are starting to reach North Korea. This is not just another nuclear-ambitious nation. It already has the bomb. And what just happened in Iran may end up pushing Pyongyang even deeper into the shadows of militarised paranoia.

When U.S. stealth bombers hit Iran’s nuclear sites, it was not just a message to Tehran. It echoed across oceans. Kim Jong Un was watching. And he got the message loud and clear – countries without nuclear weapons are vulnerable.

For years, Kim has believed that nuclear arms are the only shield between him and the end of his rule. Now, with Iran under fire and still without a working bomb, his belief has hardened into something more dangerous. Conviction.

The Russia-North Korea Axis Gets Deeper

This moment may tighten a bond that is already growing stronger. Russia and North Korea have been circling each other closely since the Ukraine war began. Pyongyang sent weapons. Moscow sent oil, tech and support. What started as a transactional relationship is slowly becoming a strategic one.

Joint weapons development. Military drills. Satellite technology transfers. These are no longer headlines, they are happening in real time. And now, with the United States making moves in West Asia, Moscow and Pyongyang may see even more reason to stay close.

Rising Tensions in Seoul and Washington

The United States and South Korea have been here before on edge, watching and waiting. But this time the stakes feel higher.

North Korea is believed to have 40 to 50 nuclear weapons. And ICBMs that can reach the American mainland. Washington knows a strike on Pyongyang is no longer just risky, it could be catastrophic.

Compared to Iran, North Korea is more prepared, more armed and less isolated. And now it has Russia, a nuclear power, in its corner.

The United States may have thought of the Iran strike as a warning. Kim sees it as confirmation. In his mind, Iran became a target because it did not finish the job. Because it hesitated. Because it played by rules.

Kim does not want to make the same mistake.

A New Doctrine of Fear

So, what comes next? More missile tests. More underground construction. More talk of “sovereignty” and “deterrence”. North Korea may even accelerate its nuclear program, citing the events in Iran as justification.

Kim is not scared. He is emboldened. And that makes him harder to predict.

The fear now is not war tomorrow. It is the quiet preparation for the day after. The reshaping of alliances. The revival of cold war instincts. The sense that deterrence has replaced diplomacy again.

In the end, the bombs that dropped in Iran may have landed thousands of miles away in Kim Jong Un’s war room. And the echoes, still faint, may soon grow louder.