/After Khamenei’s killing, Iran reveals what it told Trump’s envoy behind closed doors

US-Iran Conflict: Iran has begun setting out its post-war strategy after the killing of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi defending Tehran’s response and discussing how the country plans to approach future negotiations with Washington.
In an interview with the Islamic Republic’s semi-official Mehr news agency, Araghchi addressed the leadership transition, military preparedness and the conditions for future negotiations with the United States. His comments came in the middle of intense fighting between Tehran and its opponents, followed by the collapse of a ceasefire arrangement between Iran and Washington.
He said Iran entered negotiations with the United States while facing the possibility of further attacks. Recalling his meeting with US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in February, he said Tehran’s representatives were aware that they could be bombed during the diplomatic talks.
“I told Witkoff, ‘Have you ever attended a meeting where there was a possibility of being bombed at any moment?’” Araghchi said.
'I asked Witkoff, have you ever been in a meeting where there was a chance of being BOMBED at any moment?'— RT Intl (@RT_on_X) July 19, 2026
Araghchi adds Iran wasn’t scared by US threats:
'This isn’t Venezuela where you take 1 person and everyone else gets scared and backs down' https://t.co/f8tvFK1SN4 pic.twitter.com/Selj3ZY1a0
He added that American threats did not force Iran to change its approach. “This is not Venezuela where you take one person and everyone else gets scared and backs down,” he said.
Much of Araghchi's interview dealt with the killing of Khamenei and the appointment of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as Iran's new supreme leader.
He said the February 28 strike on Iran’s leadership compound exposed weaknesses in the country’s security system. He said the attack was possible because of a security flaw that Iran still needs to fix.
“The attack was carried out through a security vulnerability, and this security vulnerability still exists,” he said.
US made 2 'miscalculations': 'they started the war… they didn’t account for the resistance' — Iran’s FM Araghchi— RT (@RT_com) July 19, 2026
'The Zionist regime thought that with a short attack, they could destroy everything'
'When that didn’t happen… they were forced to stop the war' pic.twitter.com/YSkmbN7xaw
The foreign minister also said Iran had prepared for the possibility of an attack on its top leadership. After learning about Khamenei’s death, he said he contacted foreign ministries in the region and warned them about Tehran’s possible response.
“I immediately contacted the foreign ministries of the region and said, ‘We will strike US military bases; understand that this action is against America,’” he said.
When asked about his contact with the new supreme leader, Araghchi said he has not met Mojtaba Khamenei personally since he took charge. “Only a very small number of people have met with him,” he said.
He said Iran’s military capabilities changed after two rounds of war between June 2025 and February 2026, which he described as joint US-Israeli operations.
He claimed Iran made changes to its missile systems during this period, allowing it to continue operations despite repeated attacks.
“Iran’s launcher system was changed in such a way that no matter how much we fired, our missiles would not run out,” Araghchi said.
The Iranian foreign minister also criticised the calculations made by Washington and Israel before launching military action. He said the United States underestimated Iran’s ability to resist pressure.
“America made two miscalculations – they started the war…they did not account for the resistance,” he said.
Talking about Israel’s military campaign, he added, “The Zionist regime thought that with a short attack, they could destroy everything. When that did not happen…they were forced to stop the war.”
Araghchi said Iran was not ruling out diplomacy but insisted that negotiations would only work when Tehran believed it had enough strength on the battlefield.
“Negotiations should take place when you have the upper hand on the military front,” he said.
He added that countries often return to diplomacy when a complete military victory is not possible. “If we do not have the ability to achieve an absolute military victory, we must negotiate,” he said.
Video captures the moment that several Iranian medium to intermediate-range ballistic missiles struck Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan overnight, killing at least two and injuring several other American Servicemembers. pic.twitter.com/cJz39E1LvP— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 18, 2026
His comments show that Tehran wants to keep its military strength intact while leaving room for future talks. With relations between Iran and the United States facing another difficult phase, Araghchi’s remarks offer a glimpse into how Tehran wants to present itself after months of military confrontations and leadership change.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.