Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /After Khamenei’s killing, Iran reveals what it told Trump’s envoy behind closed doors

After Khamenei’s killing, Iran reveals what it told Trump’s envoy behind closed doors

Iran’s foreign minister shared details about Tehran’s military calculations, leadership transition and approach towards future talks. His comments come as Iran and the United States continue exchanging attacks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 06:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 06:15 AM IST
After Khamenei’s killing, Iran reveals what it told Trump’s envoy behind closed doors
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
After Khamenei’s killing, Iran reveals what it told Trump’s envoy behind closed doors
US Iran conflict6 min ago
2
quote of the day16 min ago
3
Rodri23 min ago
4
Entertainment51 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago