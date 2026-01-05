US-Venezuela News: US military forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a military base in his country, and he is now locked in a federal jail in New York.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken into custody in the early Saturday morning raid.

Maduro Escorted To Jail

While Maduro was escorted into the local office of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) on Saturday night before being jailed, he said, looking at the camera, “Good night. Happy New Year”.

Once the ruler of the oil-rich South American nation, Venezuela, in the video released by the White House, he was in a brown uniform, while two DEA officers held him.

Maduro had a $50 million bounty for his capture, was taken from the Venezuelan military base, Fuerte Tiuna, to the USS Iwo Jima, before being flown to the US air base.

Trump Vs Rodriguez

As the proceedings go on in the US, President Trump, according to IANS, has framed Maduro's capture as an anti-drug operation to create the impression of a commonplace law and order operation to skirt international law provisions against violating the sovereignty of nations.

Meanwhile, in Venezuela, the Supreme Court ordered Delcy Rodriguez, who served as deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro's Vice President since 2018, to assume the role of interim President.

IANS quoted Trump as saying, “She’s (Delcy Rodriguez) essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said about Rodriguez and the interim administration, “We’re going to make decisions based on their actions and their deeds in the days and weeks to come.”

But clouding the scenario, Trump has also said, "We are going to run the country right,” and that “It’s going to make a lot of money.”

However, Delcy Rodriguez has accused the US of aggression and declared her support for Maduro.

She said, “This regime change would also allow for the seizure of our energy, mineral, and natural resources.”

“There is only one president in this country, and his name is Nicolas Maduro,” as per IANS, she added in support of Maduro.

On the other hand, Maria Corina Machado, the opposition leader who won last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, has also staked a claim to the presidency for Edmundo Gonzalez, who ran against Maduro in the 2024 election.

(with IANS inputs)