After Meeting Putin In Alaska, Trump Hints At ‘Big Progress’ With Russia
A day after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at major developments with a brief and cryptic message, saying, "Big progress made on Russia, stay tuned."
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met at a summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. The meeting lasted about three hours and focused primarily on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
