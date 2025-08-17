Advertisement
After Meeting Putin In Alaska, Trump Hints At ‘Big Progress’ With Russia

A day after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at major developments with a brief and cryptic message, saying, "Big progress made on Russia, stay tuned."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: IANS)

A day after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at major developments with a brief and cryptic message, saying, "Big progress made on Russia, stay tuned."

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met at a summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. The meeting lasted about three hours and focused primarily on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

