NewsWorldAfter Rafale, could China’s J-35A stealth jet destroy US F-35, F-22 before they even appear on radar?
CHINA J-35A STEALTH FIGHTER

After Rafale, could China’s J-35A stealth jet destroy US F-35, F-22 before they even appear on radar?

China’s latest J-35A fifth-generation stealth fighter is said to combine speed, stealth and advanced targeting in a networked “kill chain”, raising questions for US and regional air defenses.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 04:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
After Rafale, could China’s J-35A stealth jet destroy US F-35, F-22 before they even appear on radar?

Beijing/Washington: China has introduced a new fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the J-35A, which engineers claim possesses advanced capabilities capable of challenging US F-35 and F-22 stealth fighters. Chinese reports suggest the aircraft is designed to detect threats early and strike before the enemy can respond. It creates a networked kill chain that coordinates multiple aircraft to neutralise targets with precision. Previous claims indicate that Beijing assisted Pakistan in building similar kill chains against India’s Rafale jets.

Recent images of the J-35A reveal details of the forward fuselage and air inlets, showing design similarities to the F-35. The jet features a twin-engine layout that gives it a hybrid appearance resembling the F-22 in propulsion design.

Analysts say that while the external design resembles US fighters, the real question concerns its computing, sensor performance, targeting precision and long-range engagement capabilities compared to the F-35’s stand-off find-fix-finish model.

The J-35A is said to operate on the principle of “see first, strike first”, allowing it to identify enemy aircraft at a distance and engage without being detected. Observers suggest that its blended wing-body design and air inlets closely mimic the F-35A, while the twin-engine configuration gives it F-22-like characteristics.

Reports emphasise that the jet’s stealth profile, combined with advanced sensors and targeting systems, enables potential superiority in long-range engagements.

Chinese publications highlight that the J-35A can remain outside the effective detection range of adversaries. It offers the jet one-sided situational awareness on the battlefield. The aircraft is also reportedly optimised to coordinate with other aircraft in the same generation, creating lethal networks capable of neutralising multiple targets rapidly.

This combination of speed, stealth and networked targeting could alter conventional aerial warfare dynamics.

Experts say that while these claims are unverified in real combat scenarios, the potential capabilities of the J-35A present a strategic concern for both the United States and India. China has begun deploying the fighter on its aircraft carriers, and Pakistan is reportedly preparing to acquire J-35 jets within the next three to four years.

India, which is in the process of inducting Rafale fighters, may need to formulate preemptive strategies to counter the operational and technological threat posed by these new stealth fighters.

