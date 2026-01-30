Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011800https://zeenews.india.com/world/after-sheikh-hasina-s-delhi-address-bangladesh-cancelled-indian-economic-zone-here-s-why-3011800.html
NewsWorldAfter Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi address, Bangladesh cancelled Indian Economic Zone – here’s why
BANGLADESH INDIA RELATIONS

After Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi address, Bangladesh cancelled Indian Economic Zone – here’s why

Bangladesh’s government led by Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus has cancelled the Indian Economic Zone planned at Mirsharai in Chattogram and will use the land to build a Defence Industrial Zone to support local military production.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 05:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi address, Bangladesh cancelled Indian Economic Zone – here’s why(Photo: Meta)

Dhaka: Bangladesh has officially cancelled the Indian Economic Zone project in Mirsharai, Chattogram. The decision came after a high-level meeting of the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) board, led by Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus, with input from the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

The government will use the land allocated for the project to build a Defence Industrial Zone to boost local military production. Officials say the decision followed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s virtual address to the media New Delhi. The decision is like to further sour India-Bangladesh relations.

The Indian Economic Zone had been envisioned as a symbol of economic cooperation between India and Bangladesh. Signed in 2015 under a memorandum of understanding, the project had planned to develop hundreds of acres in Mirsharai and an additional site in Mongla, Bagerhat, under Bangladesh’s National Special Economic Zone framework. India had also extended a line of credit at preferential rates to support the project.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The project was intended to strengthen industrial collaboration and economic integration between the two countries. However, the Yunus government has claimed that despite repeated requests to approve international tenders and accelerate progress, little tangible development occurred.

Officials said that only around one percent of the allocated funds had been utilised, while Indian contractors showed minimal interest. By 2025, the project had effectively been removed from the government-to-government talks.

Instead, Bangladesh is now moving forward with a Defence Industrial Zone. The BEZA governing board has allocated roughly 850 acres of the previously earmarked land in Mirsharai for a dedicated military economic zone. The focus will be on expanding domestic defence manufacturing, including military equipment, components and related technologies.

The officials said that discussions are ongoing with multiple friendly countries regarding potential investment in the zone. Decisions on the specific types of military products to be manufactured will be guided by demand. The board also approved other initiatives during its meeting, including the establishment of a free trade zone.

The cancellation of the Indian Economic Zone comes at a delicate time. Relations between the two nations have already been strained since Yunus took over. The scrapping of the project could affect bilateral economic ties, as several development initiatives in Bangladesh rely heavily on Indian investment and lines of credit.

The Indian Economic Zone had been considered a flagship project symbolising strong cooperation and economic partnership between the two nations and was expected to generate significant employment in Bangladesh. With the project now cancelled, hopes of widespread job creation have dimmed, leaving many in Bangladesh disappointed.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan 5G Rollout
Pakistan gears up for 5G: How prepared is the country compared to India?
Iran-US tensions
Doval’s envoy in Tehran amid rising Iran–US war fears
Republic Day 2026
Operation Sindoor, A.R. Rahman's 'Jai Ho' energize Beating Retreat
US Venezuela crisis
Trump orders reopening of Venezuela airspace; Americans to visit very shortly
Russia-Ukraine
Russia invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Moscow for direct peace talks
India-Canada
India boosts fertiliser imports from Canada as economic ties deepen
India-Canada
India to step up fertiliser imports from Canada amid growing economic ties
IRGC
EU labels Iran's IRGC terrorist group: What to know about Revolutionary Guard
Punjab
Punjab govt to establish Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Jalandhar
US-China
US choking China? From Trump's policies to Beijing's internal rifts| Explained