After Slapping 50% Tariff On India, Trump Asks Europe To Cut Russian Oil

US President Donald Trump on Thursday urged European nations to halt imports of Russian oil, arguing that the revenues are fueling Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

He made the remarks during a call with leaders of the ‘Coalition of the Willing,’ a discussion led by French President Emmanuel Macron, which reportedly centered on providing Ukraine with security guarantees in the event of a peace agreement with Russia.

Trump also pressed European governments to step up economic pressure on China, accusing Beijing of supporting Russia’s war efforts.

His comments came as a 50% tariff on Indian goods, announced earlier this year, formally took effect on August 27. Trump had initially levied a 25% duty, citing unfair trade practices, and later doubled it as a penalty for New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton Criticises Trump

Meanwhile, Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has criticised Trump for imposing an unprecedented 25% tariff on India imports for its purchase of Russian oil.

Bolton has claimed that Donald Trump’s once-close personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faded.

"Trump had a very good relationship personally with Modi. I think that's gone now. It's a lesson to everybody, for example, Keir Starmer, that a good personal relationship may help at times, but it won't protect you from the worst," Bolton said in a post on X.

Trump Hurting US-India Ties

Earlier, Bolton accused Trump of hurting US-India ties, saying high tariffs on Indian goods were pushing Prime Minister Modi closer to Russia and China.

In a post on X, Bolton stated, "The White House has set U.S.-India relations back decades, pushing Modi closer to Russia and China. Beijing has cast itself as an alternative to the U.S. and Donald Trump."

Former US official John Bolton was Donald Trump's national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 during Trump's first term as president. He resigned from the post after differences with Trump over the administration's foreign policy.

