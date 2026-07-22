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  • /After Trump's reality check, New York Mayor Mamdani drops Netanyahu's arrest pledge

After Trump's reality check, New York Mayor Mamdani drops Netanyahu's arrest pledge

Mamdani called Netanyahu a “war criminal” and urged the Trump administration to arrest him during his expected visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
After Trump's reality check, New York Mayor Mamdani drops Netanyahu's arrest pledge
Image Credit: X/Mamdani

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