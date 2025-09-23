After UK, Canada And Australia, Now France Recognises Palestine; Netanyahu Threatens Fierce Response

New York: France joined the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia in formally recognising the State of Palestine on Monday, becoming the latest Western nation to take this historic step in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The move is widely seen as an effort to increase international pressure on Israel amid its continued military campaign in Gaza.

President Emmanuel Macron spoke at the summit on the two-state solution, stressing that the recognition honours France's longstanding commitment to peace in the Middle East. “The time has come. This is why, true to the historic, historic commitment of my country to the Middle East to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. This is why I declare that today, France recognises the state of Palestine,” he told the global body.

He framed recognition as essential for Israel to live in peace. “This is the only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace,” he said, calling the move a “defeat for Hamas”.

He urged leaders to safeguard the possibility of a two-state solution, envisioning Israel and Palestine coexisting “side by side in peace and security”.

Macron emphasised that granting rights to the Palestinian people “takes nothing away from the rights of the people of Israel, who France supported from day one”.

The move follows similar recognitions by Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, all announced on Sunday. These nations formalised Palestine’s status shortly after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution endorsing the two-state solution.

Canada led the way, followed by Australia and then the United Kingdom, fulfilling prior commitments in response to Israel’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

More than 140 countries have already recognised Palestine, but recognition by France and the United Kingdom carries special weight, given their positions on the G7 and the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted sharply. He reiterated his steadfast opposition, warning that there would never be a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River. “There will be no Palestinian state. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States,” he said.

He accused these nations of “rewarding terror with an enormous prize” in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre. “I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognising a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize. And I have another message for you: It is not going to happen. There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River. For years, I have prevented the creation of that terror state, against tremendous pressure, both domestic and from abroad,” he added.

He highlighted Israel’s determination to maintain its policies, stating, “We have done this with determination and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path.”

The recognition by France, alongside the UK, Canada and Australia, is expected to intensify global debates at the UN General Assembly. The decision signals a growing international push for the two-state solution and a heightened diplomatic challenge for Israel on the world stage.