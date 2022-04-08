New Delhi: After the United States, now the European Union has also issued sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters amid the uproar concerning the brutal Bucha killings.

Names of Putin’s daughters Katerina and Maria have also been included in the fresh package of economic sanctions against Moscow reported AP.

This comes just two days after the United States Wednesday announced fresh sanctions on Moscow, including various economic penalties on President Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters as well as his top officials.

According to details in the US sanctions package, Putin’s daughter Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova is a tech executive whose work supports the Russian government and its defence industry.

On the other hand, his elder daughter Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova leads government-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin for genetics research, and are personally overseen by Putin, the United States said.

About the EU sanctions, the proposed list, as per Bloomberg included dozens of other individuals, including political figures, tycoons and their family members, and several propagandists.

While a little deal is known about Putin’s daughter, in 2015, the Russian President disclosed a few details about his daughters, including that both women graduated from Russian universities and speak multiple languages.

The topic of Putin`s wealth is a sensitive subject in Russia. The Kremlin last year denied that he was the owner of an opulent palace on the Black Sea, as alleged by opposition politician Alexei Navalny in a video that drew a huge audience on YouTube.

