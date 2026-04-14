After US-Iran talks fail, Russia steps in with surprise uranium proposal

New Delhi: A fresh diplomatic proposal making round as tensions between the United States and Iran rise again. Russia has expressed readiness to take custody of Iran’s highly enriched uranium. Confirming this, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the proposal is backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said it is a possible step to lower nuclear risks and resume stalled talks.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad lasted around 21 hours and ended without an agreement, with disagreements over sanctions, nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, tensions around the chokepoint continue to unsettle international markets.

Not the first time Russia has made this offer

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This is not the first time when Russia has offered to store or process Iran’s enriched uranium. Moscow has proposed the same several times in recent months and even earlier during past nuclear negotiations. Peskov said the proposal “has been on the agenda for quite a long time” and is available if both sides agree.

Earlier this year, Russia had stated that it was ready to accept Iran’s enriched uranium as part of efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington. Officials described the proposal as a way to remove one of the main obstacles in negotiations by addressing concerns over Iran’s nuclear stockpile.

More recently, the Kremlin reiterated that President Putin had proposed the idea during talks with the United States and regional countries and that the offer still stands even though it has not so far been acted upon.

Russia has played a similar role before. During earlier nuclear agreements, including talks over Iran nuclear deal, Moscow was considered a possible third party capable of storing enriched uranium due to its nuclear infrastructure and technical expertise.

Why the uranium issue matters

The question of enriched uranium has become one of the biggest hurdles in US-Iran negotiations. Washington wants strict limits on Iran’s nuclear programme, while Tehran insists on retaining its enrichment capability for civilian purposes.

Russia’s proposal offers a middle path. If Iran transfers its enriched uranium to Russia, Tehran could keep its enrichment infrastructure while addressing international concerns about weapon-grade material. This arrangement could help rebuild trust and create space for further negotiations.

Diplomatic experts often view third-party custody arrangements as practical confidence-building steps. Such mechanisms have been used in previous arms control efforts to reduce tensions while allowing negotiations to continue.

Can this proposal move talks forward?

Russia’s willingness to hold Iran’s enriched uranium may be a possible path forward, though acceptance depends on both Washington and Tehran. Past attempts to use similar ideas have faced political and technical challenges, including verification requirements and trust concerns.

Still, the fact that the proposal keeps resurfacing shows that negotiators continue to search for workable compromises. As tensions persist and diplomacy continues behind closed doors, the Russian offer has again entered the conversation as one possible route toward easing the standoff.

Whether it leads to concrete action or becomes another diplomatic proposal left on the table will depend on how negotiations evolve in the coming weeks.