After Venezuela, Trump Turns North: Why US Wants Greenland, Why This Obsession Is Alarming Europe & Arctic World

Washington, DC: The White House confirmed on Tuesday (January 4) that the United States is exploring exploring multiple avenues, including the possible use of military forces, to acquire Greenland and pursue its interest. It shows how important the Arctic territory has become for US policymakers.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that President Donald Trump considers that “acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States” and is important to deter the adversaries in the Arctic region.

“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it is vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region. The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US military is always an option at the Commander in Chief's disposal," she said in a statement to CNN.

European leaders responded together on January 6 to Trump’s latest comments about Greenland, releasing a statement that asserted that security in the Arctic must be addressed collectively.

Emphasising a unified security framework, the statement said, "Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies, including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them."

In their declaration, the European leaders stressed that Greenland belongs to its own people and that decisions about its future should be made only by Denmark and Greenland themselves, pushing back against any suggestion of unilateral action.

Trump’s focus on Greenland returned to the spotlight soon after a US military operation in Venezuela led to the capture of ousted leader Nicolás Maduro. He has argued that control over Greenland is essential for national security due to increased activity by Russia and China in the Arctic region.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said that Greenland is critically important for the United States from a security perspective, claiming that the island is strategically positioned at a time when other powers are active in the area.

He said, "We need Greenland. ... It's so strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it."

Trump further claimed that Europe supported the idea.

The idea of Greenland as a national priority for the United States dates back to at least 2019, but the renewed interest in early 2026 has drawn strong rebukes from Denmark and its partners, with leaders warning that any attempted takeover would undermine international norms and damage alliances.

While some US lawmakers and officials have sought to reassure allies that a military invasion is not imminent and that peaceful options such as purchase negotiations are preferred, the US administration’s statement that military involvement is a possible route has heightened geopolitical tensions.

The controversy over Greenland shows broader debates about Arctic security, the balance of power with China and Russia and how best to protect US interests in a changing strategic environment.