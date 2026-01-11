After Venezuela, Trump Warns Cuba: 'Make A Deal Or No Money And No Oil'

US-Cuba News: US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a warning to Cuba that Havana should make a deal with Washington "before it is too late" and also claimed that the nation had relied on oil and money from Venezuela in exchange for "security services."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Venezuela now has the US army to protect it. He added that there will be no more oil or money going to Cuba.

"Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided “Security Services” for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE! Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last weeks U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years," the post read.

"Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will. THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," it added.

This comes just days after Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were captured by the United States military during an Operation on January 3.

US-Cuba Ties

Earlier, President Trump said Cuba is facing a severe economic crisis after US action in Venezuela cut off oil and financial support that Havana relied on for years, warning that the island has few options left.

According to IANS, “Cuba totally relies on Venezuela for money and for oil,” Trump said in a sit-down interview on Fox News’ Hannity. “That doesn’t work anymore.”

He said Venezuela and Cuba had long operated under an arrangement in which Havana provided security support in exchange for oil and cash.

“That was always the deal,” Trump said. “Cuba gives protection to Venezuela, and Venezuela gives Cuba money through oil.”

Trump said that the relationship has now ended following the US operation in Venezuela. “I don’t know what Cuba is going to do,” he said. “I think Cuba is going to fail.”

Trump said Cuban forces that had been operating in Venezuela were defeated during recent events. “They got wiped out,” he said. “I don’t even want to say how many.”

He said Cuba has no clear alternative source of support. “I don’t think there are any alternatives to Cuba,” Trump said.

US-Venezuela Tensions

Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodrigue,z pledged to realize the return of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

IANS reported that Rodriguez vowed not to rest "for a single minute" until Maduro and Flores return to Venezuela.

US forces carried out military strikes in Caracas and three other Venezuelan cities on January 3, an operation that led to the seizure of Maduro and Flores. The strikes have drawn worldwide condemnation and concern.

(with IANS inputs)