After Watching Pakistan Get Thrashed, Turkey’s Longtime Enemy Rushes To Buy Weapons From India – Azerbaijan Must Be Sweating

New Delhi/Yerevan: The fallout of Operation Sindoor continues to echo far beyond the subcontinent. In military circles from Central Asia to the Caucasus, India’s battlefield prowess is turning heads, and its weapons are gaining admirers.

Among the most interested is Armenia, a nation scarred by conflict, squeezed between regional hostilities and long locked in tensions with its neighbour Azerbaijan. Now, in a move that signals growing trust, a top Armenian military delegation has landed in Delhi. They have come to buy.

The team is being led by Colonel Mher Israelian. They want to examine the capabilities of Indian-made AK-203 assault rifles. They are looking at India’s frontline sensors and assessing advanced surveillance systems developed entirely at home. The trip marks another step in a relationship that has matured significantly over recent years.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have seen too many flashpoints. When tensions flare, Turkey usually stands firmly with Azerbaijan. It provides weapons, support and sometimes even strategic cover. For Armenia, this axis poses an ongoing threat. In response, Yerevan has turned east, towards India.

Since 2020, Armenia has signed weapons contracts with India valued at over $2 billion. These are not token purchases. Armenia bought the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, known for unleashing quick and destructive volleys on enemy positions. They have also acquired the Akash air defense system, proven in live conflict, capable of taking down low-flying drones and missiles.

Now, Armenia is receiving its second consignment of the Akash-1S. This delivery follows a $720 million deal inked in 2022. Under that agreement, Armenia became the first foreign buyer of the system, placing an order for 15 full units. The first battery was shipped in November 2024. The next is scheduled for dispatch post-July 2025.

The weapons are one part of the equation. For Armenia, the need runs deeper. It wants more than hardware. It seeks support in logistics, maintenance and training. On all those fronts, India is showing willingness. Officials familiar with the matter suggest discussions are underway for long-term collaboration, including joint workshops and possible co-production.

There is a payoff for India too. Through Armenia, New Delhi gains a strategic foothold in the Caucasus, a region that bridges Europe and Central Asia. It is also a space where Turkey’s influence runs deep. With arms and partnerships, India is positioning itself as a counterweight.

Inside defense corridors in New Delhi, Operation Sindoor is now being seen as a pivot. In addition to striking at Pakistan’s hidden assets, it boosted confidence in Indian systems. Armenia may have arrived first, but it will not be the last.