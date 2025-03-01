After White House Showdown With Trump, Zelenskyy Turns Mild, Says, 'US Support Is...'

Following a fiery showdown with United States President Donald Trump at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy adopted a contrasting tone on Saturday and called Washington’s support crucial in their war with Russia. Terming Ukraine’s relationship with the US President “historic and solid,” Zelenskyy also said that he was ready to go ahead and sign the minerals agreement.

The Ukrainian President took to X and expressed gratitude for assistance and aid from Washington following Moscow’s full-scale invasion. “We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion,” he said.

Emphasising the need for continued support from the United States, Zelenskyy acknowledged that despite the tough dialogue, the two countries remain strategic partners. “America’s help has been vital in helping us survive, and I want to acknowledge that. Despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners. But we need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals,” the Ukrainian President said in another post on X.

Echoing the need for Trump’s support, Zelenskyy underscored that no one more than the people of his country wants peace, and it’s Ukraine’s fight for freedom. "It's crucial for us to have President Trump's support. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do. We are the ones living this war in Ukraine. It's a fight for our freedom, for our very survival," he wrote on X.

In another post on X, Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv is ready to sign the mineral deal, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees. “We are ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees. But it’s not enough, and we need more than just that. A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine. We’ve been fighting for 3 years, and Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side,” he said.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy got engaged in a heated argument at the White House on Friday over the Russia-Ukraine war situation. Trump then issued an ultimatum, stating, "You are either going to make a deal, or we're out. And if we are out..." Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump stressed his belief that Zelenskyy had not broken any agreements with him.