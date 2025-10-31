Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978269https://zeenews.india.com/world/after-years-of-us-sanctions-india-scores-big-washington-grants-six-month-waiver-on-chabahar-port-a-diplomatic-masterstroke-worth-1-4-billion-2978269.html
NewsWorld
INDIA US RELATIONS

After Years Of US Sanctions, India Scores Big: Washington Grants Six-Month Waiver On Chabahar Port – A Diplomatic Masterstroke Worth $1.4 Billion?

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the United States has granted India a six-month waiver on sanctions linked to the Chabahar Port project in Iran, securing vital energy and trade routes for 1.4 billion Indians.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Years Of US Sanctions, India Scores Big: Washington Grants Six-Month Waiver On Chabahar Port – A Diplomatic Masterstroke Worth $1.4 Billion?Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India has achieved a major diplomatic victory after the United States granted a six-month exemption from sanctions linked to the Chabahar Port project in Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the waiver allows New Delhi to continue work on the strategically important port, which connects India to Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that discussions with the United States on a trade framework are ongoing. He added that India is also studying the impact of recent US sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies. Officials said the evaluation will help India adjust to changing global energy dynamics.

During a press briefing in New Delhi, Jaiswal stated that India remains guided by the need to secure affordable and reliable energy supplies from multiple sources. He said this is essential for ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion citizens. India’s position, he said, has always been shaped by its domestic requirements and the evolving global market conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The United States had earlier issued an order restricting all companies from operating, funding or engaging in transactions related to the Chabahar Port starting September 29. However, the Donald Trump administration had temporarily extended relief until October 27. The sanctions had been in place for nearly three years, affecting the pace of development at the port. The new six-month waiver effectively restores operational flexibility for India.

New Delhi had leased the Chabahar Port from Iran for a 10-year term in 2024. Under the agreement, India committed to investing $120 million in port infrastructure and offering an additional $250 million in concessional credit. The port serves as a critical trade route that bypasses Pakistan, giving New Delhi direct access to Afghanistan, Central Asia, Russia and Europe.

Officials see the US waiver as recognition of India’s strategic importance in maintaining stability and connectivity in the region. It also reinforces India’s role in balancing global supply chains while navigating complex energy and security challenges.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Nalanda Revolts? Nitish's Fortress Crumbling; Panic Grips JD(U)
DNA Exclusive
From Cold War To Nuclear War? World On Edge After Trump’s Atomic Test Call
ramen bowls
Ramen From Tokyo to Your Table: Authentic Bowls You Must Try
Pakistan
Madrassa Education In Pakistan Deepens Inequality, Nurtures Extremism: Report
Waffles
Golden Waffles So Delicious You’ll Crave Them Morning, Noon & Night
Afghanistan
Haqqani Warns Pakistan, Says Aggression Against Afghan Will Be 'Big Mistake'
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Polls: Jan Suraaj Party Worker Shot dead In Mokama during Campaign Clash
Supreme Court
Justice Surya Kant Appointed As Chief Justice Of India; To Assume Charge On...
Bihar Election 2025
Do Or Die For Nitish Or Rise Of Tejashwi? Bihar Set For Heavyweights’ Battle
Rohit Arya
Mumbai Hostage Case: Rs 2 Cr Govt Contract Dues Led To Rohit's Hostage Drama