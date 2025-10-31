After Years Of US Sanctions, India Scores Big: Washington Grants Six-Month Waiver On Chabahar Port – A Diplomatic Masterstroke Worth $1.4 Billion?

New Delhi: India has achieved a major diplomatic victory after the United States granted a six-month exemption from sanctions linked to the Chabahar Port project in Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the waiver allows New Delhi to continue work on the strategically important port, which connects India to Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that discussions with the United States on a trade framework are ongoing. He added that India is also studying the impact of recent US sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies. Officials said the evaluation will help India adjust to changing global energy dynamics.

During a press briefing in New Delhi, Jaiswal stated that India remains guided by the need to secure affordable and reliable energy supplies from multiple sources. He said this is essential for ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion citizens. India’s position, he said, has always been shaped by its domestic requirements and the evolving global market conditions.

The United States had earlier issued an order restricting all companies from operating, funding or engaging in transactions related to the Chabahar Port starting September 29. However, the Donald Trump administration had temporarily extended relief until October 27. The sanctions had been in place for nearly three years, affecting the pace of development at the port. The new six-month waiver effectively restores operational flexibility for India.

New Delhi had leased the Chabahar Port from Iran for a 10-year term in 2024. Under the agreement, India committed to investing $120 million in port infrastructure and offering an additional $250 million in concessional credit. The port serves as a critical trade route that bypasses Pakistan, giving New Delhi direct access to Afghanistan, Central Asia, Russia and Europe.

Officials see the US waiver as recognition of India’s strategic importance in maintaining stability and connectivity in the region. It also reinforces India’s role in balancing global supply chains while navigating complex energy and security challenges.