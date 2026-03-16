Age of weaponised trade routes: Three wars, three chokepoints, one lesson the world keeps refusing to learn

For most of the last three decades, globalisation was the background noise of prosperity, container ships sliding quietly through distant waters, supply chains humming in countries you could not find on a map, oil flowing through straits you had never heard of. In March 2026, that background noise has become a deafening alarm. Three simultaneous conflicts, the Iran war, the Red Sea crisis, and the third year of the Russia-Ukraine war, are not just reshaping politics. They are using geography itself as a weapon, rewriting the rules of the global economy, and in doing so, exposing a myth that leaders on every continent have sold their people for years: that a nation can be truly self-reliant.

The Strait of Hormuz: 45 kilometres, $2.2 trillion

Begin with a piece of water so narrow that a strong swimmer might attempt to cross it. The Strait of Hormuz, 45 kilometres at its chokepoint between Iran and Oman, carries roughly 20 million barrels of oil every single day. That is not a rounding error. That is approximately one in every five barrels of petroleum the entire world consumes. It also carries 20% of global LNG trade, with Qatar alone pumping 9.3 billion cubic feet of gas per day through this strait towards the power plants and heating grids of Asia. Around 83% of all Hormuz LNG flows go to Asian buyers, China, India, and South Korea together account for more than half of that volume.

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Since the outbreak of the Iran war, effective closure of the strait has removed an estimated 14.8 million barrels of daily export capacity from global markets. The International Energy Agency has said plainly that this is the largest oil supply disruption in the history of oil markets bigger than the 1973 Arab embargo, bigger than the 1990 Gulf War, bigger than anything the modern energy system has previously absorbed. More than 3 million barrels per day of Gulf refining capacity has already been shut from attacks or infrastructure damage.

Economic modellers have tried to put a price tag on that chokehold. A short, sharp disruption could cost the global economy around 330 billion dollars. A prolonged closure stretching three to six months could put up to 2.2 trillion dollars of global GDP at risk. In the middle scenario, Brent crude stuck between 100 and 120 dollars, global inflation rises by roughly one percentage point, Gulf economies lose more than a tenth of their output, and fuel-importing nations from India to Germany to Japan face a sudden, involuntary tax on everything they produce.

Behind those clean numbers is a cascade most people never see coming. War-risk insurance premiums for ships in the Gulf have jumped 300 to 500% in a matter of weeks. Shipping companies, insurers and banks are not waiting for missiles to fly, the mere threat of disruption is enough to raise the cost of moving energy through the world's most important waterway, and that added cost arrives at your petrol pump and electricity bill whether you live in Mumbai, Milan or Manila.

The Red Sea: when a detour costs the world

Move a little to the west and the second chokepoint comes into focus. Since Houthi forces began attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea, container lines have been rerouting thousands of extra kilometres around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa. After more than a year of this, carriers had cautiously begun returning some services through the Suez Canal, until US-Israel strikes on Iran in late February 2026 reignited fears and pushed every plan back again.

The numbers behind this detour are more significant than they appear. These diversions have effectively absorbed approximately 2.5 million TEU of global container capacity, because ships simply spend more time at sea, there are fewer vessels available on all routes simultaneously. Each rerouted voyage burns 30 to 35% more fuel. During 2025, offered container capacity through the Suez was just 292,000 TEU per month, against a normal 656,000, a drop to barely 44% of pre-crisis levels.

The cost lands, quietly but inevitably, in the final price of a refrigerator in Delhi, a car part in Munich, or a batch of pharmaceuticals in Nairobi, none of which were manufactured anywhere near the Middle East. That is the invisible geometry of globalisation: a conflict in one corridor reprices goods in cities that have no soldiers anywhere near it.

Russia-Ukraine: the slow earthquake in food and industry

The third war is not new, but its damage is now irreversible in certain ways. Russia and Ukraine together account for approximately 25% of global wheat exports. Since the invasion, Ukraine's wheat production has fallen by 26%, soybean output by 32% and maize by 21% compared to pre-war levels, because 20 to 30% of winter cereal, maize and sunflower fields either could not be planted or could not be safely harvested. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies assessed in 2024 that Russia's invasion had caused "the greatest military-related increase in global food insecurity in at least a century."

Ukraine's wheat exports for 2023-24 were down by 11 to 15 million metric tonnes against the pre-war baseline. For countries in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia that relied on affordable Black Sea grain, this was not a statistic. It was a food bill that suddenly jumped, a government subsidy that suddenly could not stretch far enough, and in some cases, a political crisis that added fuel to existing instability.

On energy, the picture was equally stark. Europe's rush to replace Russian gas in the first six months of the war pushed regional gas prices up more than 130%. Entire industrial supply chains from fertiliser plants to chemicals to glass manufacturing, were restructured practically overnight because the economics of Russian-dependent production had simply broken down.

Most consequentially, researchers now find that when firms relocate sourcing and production because of a war, they rarely fully return even years after the conflict ends. Every month of ongoing conflict rewires another segment of the global supply chain, not towards some imagined self-reliance, but towards new dependencies that may prove equally fragile under pressure.

One pattern: geography as a weapon, interdependence as reality

Seen separately, these three crises look like regional events. Seen together, they reveal a single, uncomfortable truth. First: chokepoints, a narrow strait, a canal, a cluster of Black Sea ports, a key pipeline - matter far more than most economies planned for. Second: those chokepoints are no longer purely commercial infrastructure. They are now explicitly part of the toolkit of modern conflict, targets to strike, routes to threaten, flows to weaponise.

Third, and most important: all three conflicts have simultaneously exposed the myth that large, sophisticated economies can be genuinely self-reliant. Europe cannot insulate its food prices from what happens in Odessa. Asia cannot insulate its fuel bills from a 45-kilometre strait between Iran and Oman. Global manufacturers cannot insulate their delivery windows and component costs from what happens on the Red Sea. The supply chain has many links, but the shock travels every one of them and still arrives at your door.

Why self-reliance is the wrong diagnosis

The political temptation in all this is ancient and seductive: declare that globalisation has failed, promise the electorate radical self-reliance, and win the next election. It is the easiest speech a leader can give. It is also, economically, almost entirely wrong.

Full autarky, the attempt to produce everything domestically and trade with no one, delivers higher consumer prices, lower industrial efficiency, slower technological innovation, and, ultimately, greater vulnerability, because it concentrates risk at home instead of distributing it across partners, routes, and markets. No serious economist recommends it. No successful economy practices it. And the countries that have tried it most rigidly have ended up poorer and more isolated, not stronger.

The real lesson from three simultaneous chokepoint crises is more demanding: not "close your borders" but fundamentally re-wire your dependencies. Countries that had diversified their energy mix before 2026, investing in renewables, nuclear, gas storage and multiple import routes, are measurably less exposed to a Hormuz shock than those still dependent on a single corridor for the majority of their fuel. Firms that had spread production across several geographies before the Russia war adapted far faster than those tied to a single low-cost hub.

The emerging model, already visible in how Europe, India, Japan and others are responding, is what analysts call "managed interdependence": diversify your suppliers and trade routes, build genuine strategic buffers in sectors too critical to leave to market efficiency alone (energy, food, semiconductors, defence), and accept some added cost in exchange for the resilience to absorb the next shock without catastrophe.

A more honest conversation

The deeper question these three conflicts force on us is not "globalisation: yes or no?" That debate is over. The question now is: which globalisation, on whose terms, with which risks priced in and which buffers built? The age of cheap energy, politically neutral shipping lanes and frictionless just-in-time supply chains is finished. What replaces it will not be neat national blocs or romantic self-sufficiency. It will be a more expensive, more conscious, more geographically literate world, one where the map of trade routes is also a map of power, risk, and the limits of political slogans.

For every reader who has never seen a tanker, a container ship, or a strait on a map: your electricity bill, your grocery price and your government's fiscal room are all tied, right now, to those 45 kilometres of water between Iran and Oman. Understanding that connection is no longer the exclusive job of admirals and strategists. It is the minimum literacy required to understand the economy you actually live in.