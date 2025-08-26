Agni-5, Agni-6, Prithvi, BrahMos: Can China Really Stop India’s Missile Power? What You Need To Know About Dragon’s Air Defense Systems

Beijing: India recently conducted the second flight trial of its long-range ballistic missile, Agni-5, reinforcing its strategic capabilities. With a range exceeding 5,000 kilometres, the missile brings within its reach significant regional targets, including Beijing and the entirety of Pakistan. Designed to carry nuclear warheads, Agni-5 strengthens India’s position in the strategic deterrence landscape.

The test occurred shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to China. Government officials have referred to the trial as routine. Nonetheless, the capabilities demonstrated by Agni-5 hold considerable strategic importance.

MIRV Technology Enhances Strike Capabilities

The latest test follows Mission Divyastra, which was conducted in March 2024, marking the integration of the Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology with Agni-5.

This advancement enables a single missile to carry and deploy multiple warheads, each capable of striking separate targets. The deployment of the MIRV technology expands India’s offensive reach and flexibility.

India’s incorporation of MIRV technology marks a major milestone in its defense program. With an estimated 180 nuclear warheads, India joins a select group of nations capable of deploying MIRV-equipped systems.

China’s arsenal, on the other hand, is believed to consist of approximately 600 warheads, positioning both nations in a dynamic regional balance.

Comprehensive Missile Testing Across Ranges

In addition to Agni-5, India has recently tested several other strategic systems, including Prithvi-2, Agni-1, Agni-2, Agni-3 and the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile. Each of these platforms covers different operational ranges, creating a layered and versatile missile force:

Prithvi-2: Range of approximately 350 kilometres

Agni-1: Range of up to 700 kilometres

Agni-2: Range of approximately 2,000 kilometres

Agni-3: Capable of reaching 3,000 kilometres

BrahMos: Known for its precision and effectiveness in various deployment scenarios

These systems together form a comprehensive strike capability, enhancing India’s ability to respond across a spectrum of potential threats.

Developments In Chinese Missile Defense

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) continues to invest in missile defense modernisation. Notable systems include the HQ-19 and the DN-3, which are designed to intercept ballistic missiles during their midcourse trajectory.

The HQ-19 system functions in a role similar to the American THAAD system and may be effective against medium-range missile threats.

The DN-3 employs a hit-to-kill approach, targeting objects in space or at extended ranges.

Atmospheric defense systems such as the HQ-9 and the HQ-9B provide coverage against aircraft, cruise missiles and limited ballistic threats.

While these systems have undergone multiple tests, performance assessments indicate varying levels of reliability. Supersonic systems such as BrahMos continue to pose significant challenges to interception efforts.

In contrast, the effectiveness of PLA systems against intercontinental ballistic missiles, including Agni-5, remains unproven.

Complexity Introduced By Speed, Maneuverability

Agni-5’s high velocity (reaching speeds of Mach 20 to 25) combined with its ability to perform advanced trajectory maneuvers complicates interception attempts. The window for effective tracking and targeting is notably reduced.

At present, China’s early-warning infrastructure, including radar and satellite networks, is under development but has not so far reached full operational capability.

Agni-6 And BrahMos NG

India is actively advancing its next generation of strategic systems. Presently under development, the Agni-6 missile is expected to feature a range of 8,000 to 10,000 kilometres and carry MIRV payloads.

Parallel development is underway for the BrahMos Next Generation (NG), which focuses on speed, precision and operational versatility.

These advancements reflect India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its strategic deterrence and securing its position in the global missile technology landscape.