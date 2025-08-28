Ahead Of PM Modi’s Japan Visit, Tokyo Cancels US Trade Trip

Japan has cancelled a planned visit to the US by its trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, delaying the process of finalising a $550 billion investment package to be offered by Japan to the US aimed at easing tariffs imposed on Beijing by President Donald Trump.

The trip, scheduled for Thursday, was expected to formally confirm the $550 billion package and its financial details, such as the sharing of returns between the two countries.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said the trip was cancelled as some issues were still to be discussed at the administrative level.

Under the proposed deal, US tariffs on Japanese imports would be reduced from 25% to 15% in exchange for Tokyo's investment.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Japan where he will attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during which the two leaders will focus on further strengthening ties between the two countries.

At Ishiba’s invitation, PM Modi will be in Japan from August 29–30 before travelling to Tianjin, China, from August 31–September 1 for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

During the annual summit, the two leaders will review progress made in recent years, explore new opportunities, and exchange views on important regional and global issues. The agenda also includes unveiling new initiatives to make the partnership more resilient and adaptive to emerging challenges.

As part of the program, the Indian Prime Minister will travel outside Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart, an element seen as a highlight of the visit. He is also scheduled to meet other Japanese political leaders, interact with Friends of India in Japan, and participate in a business leaders’ forum alongside top industry representatives from both countries to deepen trade, investment, and technology partnerships.

This will be PM Modi’s first standalone trip to Japan in almost seven years and his first annual summit with Prime Minister Ishiba.