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Ahead of Sheikh Hasina’s announced return, Bangladesh tribunal sentences 7 Awami League leaders to death in 2024 uprising

The tribunal said the charges against the seven had been established and imposed the death penalty.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Ahead of Sheikh Hasina’s announced return, Bangladesh tribunal sentences 7 Awami League leaders to death in 2024 uprising
Image Credit: IANS

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