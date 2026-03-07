The shadow commander: Why an Interpol suspect now leads Iran's IRGC

Tehran has chosen a veteran of its most shadow-shrouded operations to lead its primary fighting force during its darkest hour. Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, a founding architect of the elite Quds Force currently under an Interpol Red Notice, assumed command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on March 1.

His promotion comes at a time when the Islamic Republic faces an existential threat; fighting with the United States and Israel has raged into its second week, and precision strikes in the capital are now occurring daily.

Vahidi has long been a controversial figure because of his alleged role in the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association AMIA Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires. The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber who drove a truck filled with explosives into the building. It killed 85 people and injured more than 300 others. Argentine prosecutors accused several Iranian officials of planning and supporting the attack, including Vahidi, who was then a senior figure in the Quds Force. Iran has repeatedly denied any involvement in the bombing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In 2007, Interpol issued a Red Notice for Vahidi at the request of Argentina. The notice alerted law enforcement agencies around the world that he was wanted in connection with the bombing. It has led to diplomatic tensions on several occasions. In 2011, Bolivia asked Vahidi to leave the country during an official visit after protests from Argentina and Jewish organisations.

Why an Interpol suspect now leads Iran's IRGC

Despite these controversies, Iran’s leadership sees Vahidi as a loyal and experienced figure who can guide the country during a difficult time. Analysts say that his appointment shows Tehran’s effort to display strength and stability even as its military leadership faces pressure. Shortly before his promotion, Vahidi had been named deputy commander of the IRGC by Ayatollah Khamenei in December. This suggested that his rise to the top position had already been planned.

Supporters within Iran describe Vahidi as a skilled strategist who can mobilise allied groups such as Hezbollah and the Houthis. Critics abroad, however, see him as a controversial figure linked to violence and repression. In any case, his appointment marks an important moment in Iran’s leadership during a very tense period in the country’s history.

By appointing a man linked by international prosecutors to the 1994 AMIA bombing in Argentina, Iran is signaling more than just continuity. It's a calculated gamble on a strategist whose career was built in the brutality of the Iran-Iraq War, and who is now tasked with stabilizing a command structure devastated by the recent loss of his predecessors.

"The ghost of Tehran": Inside Vahidi's history of shadow operations

Ahmad Vahidi is often described as a veteran of secret or “shadow” operations because much of his career has been linked to intelligence work, covert international activities, and operations carried out away from public scrutiny. Unlike many military leaders who operate openly, Vahidi built his reputation within the hidden structures of Iran’s security establishment.

Architect of the Quds Force

Vahidi served as the founding commander of the Quds Force from 1988 to 1997. The Quds Force is the external operations wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and is responsible for activities beyond Iran’s borders. Its main tasks include unconventional warfare, intelligence gathering, and supporting allied groups across the region.

Under Vahidi’s leadership, the unit developed networks with regional partners such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and later groups like the Houthis in Yemen. These relationships helped Iran extend its political and military influence in the Middle East. The Quds Force has also been associated with covert operations abroad, many of which are carried out discreetly and outside formal diplomatic channels.

Allegations linked to the AMIA Bombing

One of the most serious allegations associated with Vahidi concerns the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires. The attack killed 85 people and injured hundreds, making it one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in Argentina’s history.

Argentine prosecutors accused several Iranian officials of being involved in planning the attack, including Vahidi, who was then serving in a senior position within the Quds Force. In 2007, Interpol issued a Red Notice for him at Argentina’s request, indicating that he was wanted for questioning in connection with the case.

Iran has strongly denied any involvement in the bombing and has rejected the accusations against its officials. However, Argentine courts have continued to pursue the case and have described the attack as a crime against humanity. As a result, diplomatic tensions have occasionally arisen when Vahidi has traveled abroad.

Intelligence networks and covert diplomacy

Vahidi’s career has also been associated with intelligence work and behind-the-scenes diplomacy. Unlike figures such as Qasem Soleimani, who became widely known for their battlefield presence, Vahidi’s influence has largely been within the organisational and intelligence structures of the IRGC.

Reports from the 1980s suggest that he was involved in discreet contacts during the Iran–Contra period, when secret channels were used to arrange arms transfers linked to Iran. These activities reflected the complex and often hidden nature of regional politics during that time.

He also played a significant role in strengthening the IRGC’s intelligence network. This included helping to develop its internal intelligence framework and contributing to the establishment of training programs for operatives involved in external and covert missions. Through these efforts, Vahidi became known within Iran’s security establishment as a strategist who specialised in operations carried out quietly and indirectly.