Ahmadinejad called for Israel’s end. So why did his name surface in US post-war plans in Iran?

US-Israel-Iran War: Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was one of Israel’s most outspoken critics for years. He repeatedly targeted Tel Aviv in public speeches, defended Iran’s nuclear programme despite international sanctions and became a symbol of Tehran’s confrontational approach toward the West.

That is why a recent New York Times report has turned heads far beyond Iran. It claimed that during deliberations over possible post-war scenarios, the United States and Israel considered Ahmadinejad as a potential politician who could emerge in Tehran’s leadership after the military confrontation. But those efforts, the report said, never materialised.

The claim has surprised many observers. Ahmadinejad’s political career has long been defined by rhetoric that Israeli officials cited as evidence of the threat they believed Iran posed.

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In one of his most widely quoted statements, the former Iranian president declared, “You should know that this hateful regime (Israel) is heading toward collapse. By God's grace, it will fall and nobody will be able to save it. This regime has reached the end of its road and will soon disappear completely.”

Given that history, many American and Israeli analysts have questioned why Washington or Tel Aviv would even consider working with a politician known for decades of anti-Israel statements.

The report and the doubts around it

According to the daily, an attempt was allegedly made early in the war to secure Ahmadinejad’s release from house arrest. The report claimed that he was injured during the effort. Neither Ahmadinejad nor his associates have publicly commented on the allegations. His present whereabouts are also not publicly known.

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The report has been met with skepticism from experts in both the United States and Israel. Critics argue that Ahmadinejad’s political record makes him an unlikely candidate for any Western-backed political transition.

The report has also prompted a closer look at Ahmadinejad’s political journey. Although he was known for his confrontational rhetoric, his standing within Iran’s ruling establishment was rarely as clear-cut as his public image suggested.

Why some Israeli officials once called him a ‘gift’

To understand it, take a look back at Ahmadinejad’s rise. Before entering national politics, he was not a big politician. He became mayor of Tehran in 2003 and, with the backing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, won the presidency in 2005.

He built his campaign around justice, simplicity and fighting corruption. However, to much of the world, he was known for his statements on Israel, the United States and the Holocaust.

At the 2005 ‘World Without Zionism’ conference in Tehran, he said, “A world without America and Zionism is possible.”

A year later, Tehran hosted a controversial conference that questioned accepted accounts of the Holocaust. Several participants were known for denying the Holocaust altogether. The event was met with criticism and condemnation from governments, human rights groups and Jewish organisations across the world.

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Over time, some Israeli officials argued that Ahmadinejad’s rhetoric actually worked in Israel’s favour by making it easier for the international community to view Iran as a serious threat.

In 2008, former Mossad chief Efraim Halevy described him as “Iran’s greatest gift to Israel”. He argued that the Iranian president’s statements helped internationally strengthen Israel’s case against Tehran.

Ahmadinejad’s supporters rejected that interpretation and insisted that he was simply pursuing an ideological policy rooted in opposition to Israel and Western influence.

A new political persona

After leaving the presidency in 2013, Ahmadinejad’s relationship with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and powerful institutions such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deteriorated.

The Guardian Council repeatedly blocked him from running in subsequent presidential elections. It limited his path back to power.

Responding to the New York Times report, Raz Zimmt, head of the Iran and Shiite Axis Programme at the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel, wrote on X that Ahmadinejad often adopted contradictory and unpredictable positions.

“During his presidency, he displayed characteristics of both a populist and an opportunist leader,” he said.

In my class on the Islamic Republic that I have been teaching at Tel Aviv University in recent years, I define Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s presidency as an era of populism and opportunism. He called for Israel’s destruction and denied the Holocaust, yet also refused to dismiss his… https://t.co/Y8cYRLGP5s — Raz Zimmt (@RZimmt) May 20, 2026

In recent years, the Iranian leader has sought to present a different image to international audiences. He has posted in English on social media, congratulated the University of Michigan football team, referenced rapper Tupac Shakur and even argued that then-US President Donald Trump deserved credit for fighting political corruption in America.

Some analysts believe these moves were aimed at presenting a more approachable image to audiences inside and outside Iran.

American experts aren’t convinced

Several US experts have expressed doubts about the idea that Ahmadinejad was part of any serious plan for Iran’s future leadership. They said wartime environments often produce large amounts of inaccurate and misleading information.

Given Ahmadinejad’s role in Iran’s nuclear programme and his views on the Holocaust, they added it is difficult to imagine Israel supporting his return to power.

They also argued that he does not appear to be the kind of person President Trump would choose for a successful regime-change strategy.

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Adding that there is no convincing evidence of such a plan in the report, they said if Ahmadinejad was discussed as a possible politician to lead Iran, he would not have been a preferred choice.

Many others described the claim as “fictional” and criticised the New York Times for relying too heavily on anonymous sources.

The newspaper, however, has defended its reporting, stating on X that it has “full confidence” in the story and that the report was based on revelations made by US, Israeli and Iranian officials as well as other informed sources.

Why Ahmadinejad’s name keeps coming up

The report may be disputed, but it leaves one question unexplained: why Ahmadinejad?

Analysts point to three factors. First, he is one of Iran’s most recognisable politician. Second, he has experience of governing the country at the highest level. Third, his disputes with Iran’s top leadership distinguish him from politicians viewed simply as establishment insiders.

He is also known for his ability to connect with lower-income voters and for his familiarity with the Islamic Republic’s political system.

Some foreign policy observers argue that these qualities could make him useful during a period of political uncertainty. Not necessarily as a long-term leader, but as a person capable of exploiting divisions within the system.

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At the same time, many experts emphasise that there is no evidence suggesting any ties between Ahmadinejad and Israel or the United States. They see his efforts to build new alliances and politically reposition himself as part of Iran’s internal power struggles rather than signs of any foreign connection.

That leaves one enduring puzzle. The politician who spent years attacking Israel more fiercely than almost any other Iranian leader is now being portrayed, however controversially, as someone who may have been considered in post-war calculations.

Whether that claim proves accurate or not, it has led to a debate over how Ahmadinejad should really be understood, not only as a former president, but as one of the most unusual politicians in modern Iranian politics.