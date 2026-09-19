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AI-generated intelligence nearly triggered US operation against Chinese ship: Reports

The incident has raised concerns among intelligence officials about the possibility of AI-generated errors being incorporated into formal intelligence products and subsequently relied upon by military decision-makers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
AI-generated intelligence nearly triggered US operation against Chinese ship: Reports
Image Credit: President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping. (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

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