/AI is now SI: Trump signs executive order renaming Artificial Intelligence as 'Super Intelligence'

Artificial intelligence will now be referred to as “super intelligence” in the United States, following an announcement by President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time). The change was announced after Trump held a meeting with several technology CEOs and industry leaders to discuss artificial intelligence.
Trump signed an executive order announcing the renaming of Artificial Intelligence to 'Super Intelligence'.
The order signed by Trump also bears the signatures of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic’s Daria Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI’s Greg Brockman, Elon Musk and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.
The order states, "The terminology used by the Federal Government should reflect the transformative capabilities of these technologies and the limitless opportunities they create for the American people. Accordingly, the term “Super Intelligence” more appropriately captures the promise, potential, and rapidly advancing capabilities of these technologies. It is therefore the policy of my Administration that, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the executive branch shall use the terms “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in place of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” and will not acknowledge the usage of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in any applicable setting."
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