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AI is now SI: Trump signs executive order renaming Artificial Intelligence as 'Super Intelligence'

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the federal government to use “Super Intelligence” and “SI” instead of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in official settings.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 07:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 07:13 AM IST
AI is now SI: Trump signs executive order renaming Artificial Intelligence as 'Super Intelligence'
Image Credit: X/@MargoMartin47

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AI is now SI: Trump signs executive order renaming Artificial Intelligence as 'Super Intelligence'
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